Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 FE, triple screen phone may launch in 2025- All details

After rumours surrounding the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 SE, the Korean tech giant is expected to launch a Galaxy Z Fold 7 SE next year. Therefore, in 2025, we may see four new foldable models from Samsung alongside the flagship Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7. Alongside these devices, Samsung is also rumoured to introduce its first triple-screen phone next year that will compete with HUAWEI Mate XT which is a tri-fold smartphone launched in China. Know how Samsung plans to expand its foldable range of smartphones.

Also read: WhatsApp now lets you mention entire group chats in status updates, here's how

You may be interested in 11% OFF 11% OFF Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Titanium Black

Titanium Black 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5G Pink

Pink 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 15% OFF 15% OFF Samsung Galaxy S24 5G Cobalt Violet

Cobalt Violet 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 12% OFF 12% OFF Samsung Galaxy A16 Gold

Gold 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 FE, triple screen phone may launch soon

A Korean blogger who goes by the name yeux1122 shared a post on Naver (via Android Authority) claiming that “Fold 7 Variant (Triple)” may launch next year. The “Triple” in the device is speculated to be a tri-fold smartphone since several rumours surrounding Samsung's efforts have surfaced online. Earlier, ET News highlighted that the Samsung tri-fold may include two hinges on the front, allowing the device to fold inwards instead of the Z-style fold like the HUAWEI Mate XT.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra photos leaked; major design change expected: Check details here

Apart from triple screen phone, the tipster also highlighted the launch of Galaxy Z Fold 7 Special Edition which may make its debut alongside the standard Z Fold 7 in July. However, the upcoming SE phone may not look like the recently launched Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition. Now, a total of five foldable smartphones are expected to be launched by Samsung. However, it is unsure when these devices may launch in the global market. Therefore, we have to patiently wait for the announcements and updates provided by Samsung.

Also read: Oppo Find X8 and X8 Pro with Dimensity 9400 chip and Hasselblad cameras launched in India- Details

As of now, there are very slim rumours and information about what the upcoming foldables would look like and how Samsung has planned to upgrade the devices. However, with Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, we saw some major improvements in display crease and mobile thickness. The current Samsung foldable is known to be one of the best foldables to date, therefore, it's quite exciting to wait for the new upgrades expected for 2025 launch.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!