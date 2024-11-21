Latest Tech News Tech Tech News WhatsApp now lets you mention entire group chats in status updates, here’s how

WhatsApp now lets you mention entire group chats in status updates, here’s how

WhatsApp is introducing a game-changing feature that lets users mention entire group chats in status updates, making group communication faster and more efficient. Here's how.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 21 2024, 15:24 IST
Icon
WhatsApp unveils new file-sharing feature - a game-changer in instant and secure content exchange
WhatsApp
1/6 1. Enhanced WhatsApp Channels Features: WhatsApp, owned by Meta, has been actively improving its platform, introducing features like polls and voice message sharing.
image caption
2/6 2. Upcoming AirDrop-Like Feature: Beta testers on the Google Play Store have noticed a potential game-changing feature - an Apple AirDrop-like file-sharing capability.  (unsplash)
image caption
3/6 3. Instant and Secure Sharing: The new file-sharing function is anticipated to streamline the process of sharing files instantly, resembling the iPhone's AirDrop, while ensuring end-to-end encryption for user data security.  (unsplash)
image caption
4/6 4. Revolutionizing User Experience: Users will no longer need to rely on traditional chat-based file sharing, making the process quicker and more efficient, and addressing concerns about degraded image and video quality.  (unsplash)
image caption
5/6 5. User-Friendly Operation: The sharing process is expected to be initiated by opening the "Share files with nearby people" option, possibly involving a shake gesture, although specific details are yet to be officially announced.  (unsplash)
image caption
6/6 6. Platform Rollout Plan: Do note that the file-sharing feature is currently under development and it may be rolled out in future updates as Meta continues to develop and refine it fully.  (unsplash)
WhatsApp
icon View all Images
WhatsApp introduces group mentions in status updates to simplify communication and keep everyone informed efficiently. (REUTERS)

WhatsApp is making it easier to keep everyone in the loop with its latest feature that lets users mention entire group chats in status updates. This move is aimed at simplifying how information is shared within active groups, ensuring everyone stays informed with minimal effort.

How Group Mentions Work

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out this feature to Android beta testers. It allows users to directly notify an entire group chat by mentioning it in their status updates. Once a group chat is mentioned, all participants will receive a notification and a message in their individual chats. This streamlines the process of alerting multiple people at once, ensuring that important updates reach the right audience efficiently.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

Also read: Google has kept a ‘lid' on internal comms through concealment strategies amid antitrust fears, report says

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Before this feature, users could only mention up to five contacts per status update, a limitation that proved cumbersome for large groups. This new change removes that restriction, allowing users to mention an entire group, making it easier to communicate important information to everyone at once.

Also read: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal wants freshers to pay 20 lakh to work as ‘Chief of Staff'- Internet reacts

By mentioning a group in a status update, users can quickly notify all members about key events, announcements, or shared content without the need for individual messages. This saves time and ensures that no one misses out on vital information.

Also read: Kanguva OTT release: Know when and where to watch Suriya's much anticipated action movie online

Simplified Communication for Groups

WhatsApp's new group mention feature also removes the need to adjust privacy settings for specific contacts to view a status. Instead, a single group mention ensures that everyone in the group has access to the update, even if they have muted the chat. This update will enhance the platform's ability to manage group communications with less effort and greater efficiency.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Nov, 15:24 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 rumoured to receive major PS5 Pro enhancements with new PSSR 2.0 technology update- All details
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 21: Booyah Bling Fist Event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 21: Booyah Bling Fist Event
PlayStation Portal

You don't need a PS5 to play games on PS Portal anymore because..
GTA 6

GTA 6 launch speculation grows as promo suggests trailer release on…
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 20: Grand Finals Week event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 20: Grand Finals Week event

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets