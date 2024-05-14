Samsung has ‘good news’ for PUBG players using Galaxy smartphones- Know how gaming will become smoother

Samsung has announced that several of its top-tier smartphones will now support PUBG with an enhanced frame rate, providing gamers with a smoother experience. PUBG, the popular battle royale game by Krafton, has captivated mobile gamers worldwide, and now Samsung users can enjoy it with an even higher level of performance.

Samsung has unveiled a roster of smartphones set to elevate the PUBG experience with improved frame rates. Despite the immense power of contemporary smartphone GPUs, many gaming potentials remain untapped due to underutilisation of high refresh rate displays.

While 120Hz displays are now standard in the smartphone arena, few games exploit this capability. PUBG: Battlegrounds, a longstanding mobile favourite, has been locked at a 90 fps frame rate since its release six years ago. However, this limitation is about to change. Soon, players, particularly those with recent Samsung Galaxy flagship phones, can engage in battles at a smoother 120 fps.

PUBG Mobile Update Introduces 120fps Gameplay

In a recent community announcement, a Samsung official overseeing game optimisation revealed that several handsets will support PUBG at this enhanced frame rate. The Samsung Galaxy S24 and Samsung Galaxy S23 series, along with the innovative Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, are among the listed devices.

Notably, PUBG Mobile's latest v3.2 update introduces various enhancements, including support for 120fps gameplay. Higher frame rates promise seamless action, contrasting sharply with the jagged movements experienced at lower rates.

Optimizations Integrated into Samsung's Gaming Apps

Samsung assures users that these optimizations will be integrated into the latest Game Optimisation Service (GOS) and Game Booster applications, typically pre-installed on most Galaxy smartphones and tablets.

While the current focus is on the specified models, Samsung has not clarified if other devices will receive similar support in the future. For now, users can enjoy enhanced PUBG performance on select models, including the Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, S24 Ultra, S23, S23 Plus, S23 Ultra, and the Galaxy Z Fold 5.