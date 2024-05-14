 Samsung has ‘good news’ for PUBG players using Galaxy smartphones- Know how gaming will become smoother | Mobile News

Samsung has ‘good news’ for PUBG players using Galaxy smartphones- Know how gaming will become smoother

Samsung announces improved PUBG performance on select Galaxy phones, elevating gaming experience with smoother gameplay at 120fps. Check if your device made the list.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 14 2024, 16:40 IST
Samsung has ‘good news’ for PUBG players using Galaxy smartphones- Know how gaming will become smoother
Playing PUBG Mobile, Garena Free Fire or other online games in public places is very dangerous. Check out these 5 tips (REUTERS)

Samsung has announced that several of its top-tier smartphones will now support PUBG with an enhanced frame rate, providing gamers with a smoother experience. PUBG, the popular battle royale game by Krafton, has captivated mobile gamers worldwide, and now Samsung users can enjoy it with an even higher level of performance.

Samsung has unveiled a roster of smartphones set to elevate the PUBG experience with improved frame rates. Despite the immense power of contemporary smartphone GPUs, many gaming potentials remain untapped due to underutilisation of high refresh rate displays.

You may be interested in

4% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,999₹134,999
Buy now
7% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A55 256GB
  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹42,999₹45,999
Buy now
19% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A35 256GB
  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹29,999₹36,999
Buy now
19% OFF
Samsung Galaxy M15
  • Celestine Blue
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹12,999₹15,999
Buy now

Also read: Apple introduces 'Unwanted Tracker' alerts with iOS 17.5 update: iPhones will now alert if any device is spying on you

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

While 120Hz displays are now standard in the smartphone arena, few games exploit this capability. PUBG: Battlegrounds, a longstanding mobile favourite, has been locked at a 90 fps frame rate since its release six years ago. However, this limitation is about to change. Soon, players, particularly those with recent Samsung Galaxy flagship phones, can engage in battles at a smoother 120 fps.

PUBG Mobile Update Introduces 120fps Gameplay

In a recent community announcement, a Samsung official overseeing game optimisation revealed that several handsets will support PUBG at this enhanced frame rate. The Samsung Galaxy S24 and Samsung Galaxy S23 series, along with the innovative Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, are among the listed devices.

Also read: Indian smartphone market see 11% growth in Q1 2024: Vivo, Xiaomi and Samsung dominates

Notably, PUBG Mobile's latest v3.2 update introduces various enhancements, including support for 120fps gameplay. Higher frame rates promise seamless action, contrasting sharply with the jagged movements experienced at lower rates.

Optimizations Integrated into Samsung's Gaming Apps

Samsung assures users that these optimizations will be integrated into the latest Game Optimisation Service (GOS) and Game Booster applications, typically pre-installed on most Galaxy smartphones and tablets.

Also read: GPT-4o is insane: Netizens react to the most powerful AI model from OpenAI

While the current focus is on the specified models, Samsung has not clarified if other devices will receive similar support in the future. For now, users can enjoy enhanced PUBG performance on select models, including the Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, S24 Ultra, S23, S23 Plus, S23 Ultra, and the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 May, 16:40 IST
Tags:
Trending: is your phone hacked? 6 warning signs to look out for ipad air 2024 vs ipad air 2022: what’s new? check in-depth specs, features, price comparison samsung galaxy z fold 6 leak hints at redesigned outer display and sharper corners iphone 16 launch: camera, performance and all details so far about pro models iphone 16 price to be increased compared to iphone 15 series: know how much more you may have to pay infinix gt 20 pro set to launch in india via flipkart; check expected specs, features and more vivo x fold 3 pro set to unfold in india: from display size, hinge mechanism to camera - what to expect samsung galaxy m55 5g review: is it worth buying this smartphone at rs. 26,999? amazon great summer sale 2024 announced; check discounts on samsung, oneplus smartphones and more excited about iphone 14 pro and iphone 14 pro max? this leak may change your mind
Home Mobile Mobile News Samsung has ‘good news’ for PUBG players using Galaxy smartphones- Know how gaming will become smoother
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

Nintendo Switch games
Nintendo Switch games coming in 2024 that you can't miss- Details
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 12: Grab freebies like skins, weapons and more today
Garena Free FireGarena Free Fire Redeem codes for May 12
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 12: Top 3 guns to eliminate enemies quickly
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 11
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 11: Get exclusive rewards and know how to redeem codes

Best Deals For You

iPhone 16 price to be increased compared to iPhone 15 series
iPhone 16 price to be increased compared to iPhone 15 series: Know how much more you may have to pay
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra design images leaked: Check out how the next Moto smartphone will look like
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra design images leaked: Check out how the next Moto smartphone will look like
Apple Store app introduces Shop with a Specialist over Video feature - All the details
Apple Store app introduces Shop with a Specialist over Video feature - All the details
New vivo Y200 5G variant
New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes
Top Tech:
Infinix unveils Smart 8: Packs 50MP AI camera, punch-hole display, and more

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets