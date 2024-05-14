 GPT-4o is insane: Netizens react to the most powerful AI model from OpenAI | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News GPT-4o is insane: Netizens react to the most powerful AI model from OpenAI

GPT-4o is insane: Netizens react to the most powerful AI model from OpenAI

OpenAI’s new GPT-4o model is creating a buzz around the internet with its powerful features and capabilities. Check out how people are reacting on the X platform.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: May 14 2024, 12:08 IST
GPT-4o is insane: Netizens react to the most powerful AI model from OpenAI
Check how users of X are praising the new OpenAI GPT-4o model. (OpenAI/ YouTube)

During the OpenAI Spring Update, Mira Murati announced the new GPT-4o model with some exceptional capabilities. Just like OpenAI's Sora tool created a buzz around the internet, the GPT-4o is also trending on the microblogging platform X (Formerly known as Twitter). Tech experts and app users have been raving about how the new AI model capabilities could impact our daily lives and several sectors such as education. OpenAI has also shared a thread of videos showcasing the capabilities of the GPT-4o in ChatGPT which is gaining much recognition. Check how the internet is reacting to the OpenAI GPT-4o model.

People are reacting to the OpenAI GPT-4o model

Since the launch of the OpenAI GPT-4o model, the X platform has been filled with posts, comments, and demo videos of the AI model. While the new AI model is said to be faster and more powerful, it has the ability to recognise audio, video, and text. Sam Altman, the founder of OpenAI, also shared his thoughts via a blog in which he said, “I am very proud that we've made the best model in the world available for free in ChatGPT, without ads or anything like that.”

A user X named Aadit Sheth shared a post saying, “OpenAI just launched their new GPT-4o. It's the most impressive thing I've seen.” Aadit also highlighted excitement for the upcoming GPT-5 model in a thread post. Another user named Mackay Wringly reshared an X post of a demo of GPT-4o which is being used by a child for math problems. Mackay said, “This demo is insane. A student shares their iPad screen with the new ChatGPT + GPT-4o, and the AI speaks with them and helps them learn in *realtime*. Imagine giving this to every student in the world. The future is so, so bright.”

An X user named Uttkarsh Singh said, “GPT-4o is insane stuff, it will help blind people 10x times in their life,” by resharing an OpenAI demo. Nathan Lands an entrepreneur also shared an X post saying, “So... everyone thought OpenAI was in trouble with others catching up. But now, GPT-4o is out, it's free, and it's one of the most magical things I've ever seen.”

There are endless comments and people's reactions on how exceptional the new GPT-4o model is and it is taking the internet by storm with its advanced capabilities.

First Published Date: 14 May, 12:08 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets