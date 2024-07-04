 The cheapest flip foldable mobile phone in India is now available at just ₹28,500 on Amazon: All details | Mobile News

The cheapest flip foldable mobile phone in India is now available at just 28,500 on Amazon: All details

Tecno V Phantom Flip deal: Looking for a cheap flip phone, but don't want to splurge on phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5? Tecno Phantom V Flip is selling for an all-time low. Check the offer details here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 04 2024, 17:29 IST
Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G
Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G. (Tecno)

Tecno Phantom V Flip Amazon deal: It's has been a while since we have been getting foldable phones in the market—be it the Samsung Galaxy Z Series or OPPO Find N Flip series—there are a lot of options to choose from. However, there's one thing that stops many from buying these phones, and it's the price. But what if we told you that you could get a foldable flip phone for under 30,000? Yes, ahead of the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024, the Tecno Phantom V Flip can be bought for a price of under 30,000.

More about Tecno Phantom V Flip
Tecno Phantom V Flip
  • Mystic Dawn
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹36,998
Check details
See full Specifications

Tecno Phantom V Flip Under 30,000: How This Deal Works

Tecno Phantom V Flip is currently listed at a price of 54,999 on Amazon India, but on top of this, you can apply an instant off coupon of 25,000—bringing the price down to 29,999. But the discount just doesn't stop there and you can make the deal even sweeter. Now, if you have an Amazon Pay ICICI credit card, you can get a 1,500 cash back, which brings the net effective price down to just 28,499. This makes it the most affordable brand new foldable device you can buy in the Indian market today.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Tecno Phantom V Flip Specifications

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8050 5G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It features a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging support, providing a quick boost when needed.

The outer cover display measures 1.32 inches, and when unfolded, it reveals a large 6.9-inch flexible AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2640 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. Tecno claims this durable display can withstand 200,000 folds without creasing. In terms of optics, the phone features a 64MP main wide shooter and a 13MP ultrawide lens. For selfies, there is a 32MP front camera.

First Published Date: 04 Jul, 17:29 IST
