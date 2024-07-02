Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 starts from July 20: Check offers, new launches, and more

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 Offers: Amazon is back with its Prime Day sale in India from 20th July to 21st July for Prime members in the country. The two-day sale will be the 8th edition of Prime Day in India, where customers will be able to avail themselves of big discounts and buy new products across a range of categories, including tech, watches, grocery, essentials, luggage, and more. Plus, they will be able to save extra when using select credit cards.

Let's have a look at what Amazon Prime Day 2024 will bring for buyers in India.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Date and Timing

The Amazon Prime Day Sale will start at 12:00 AM on 20th July and will continue until 11:59 PM on 21st July. Do remember that this sale is for Amazon Prime members only, so if you do not have a Prime membership, you will have to buy one to enjoy the benefits.

If you do not have a Prime membership, you can avail yourself of the free 30-day trial to get these offers. Otherwise, you can pay ₹1,499 for the annual membership.

Amazon Prime Day 2024: Launches, Discounts and More

New Launches: During the Amazon Prime Sale 2024, there will be new product launches from about 450 brands, including Intel, Samsung, OnePlus, Honor, iQOO, Bajaj, Agaro, Ecovacs, Lava, Crompton, Sony, Motorola, Boat, VU, Fireboltt, HP, Asus, Titan, Hisense, Trident, Acer, Lenovo, American Tourister, Plantex, OnePlus, Ethos Group, Voltas, Fossil, Mokobara, Lapo, Chetak, Borosil, Riversoft, Yale, Adidas, Crocs, Mamaearth, IFB, Godrej, LG, Puma, CP Plus, Olay, HIT, Haier, Titan, Ugaoo, Oral-B, Toshiba, Nautica, HUL, ITC, P&G, Himalaya, and more.

Bank Offers: As part of the discounts, customers will be able to avail themselves of 10% savings on payments using ICICI Bank Credit/Debit cards, SBI Credit Cards, and EMI transactions on ICICI Bank Credit Cards and SBI Credit Cards. For those with Amazon ICICI credit cards, they can get an additional 5% off on top of the already existing 5% cashback that Amazon ICICI Credit Card owners enjoy.

Besides these offers, Amazon will also discount products including the Amazon Echo device lineup and Fire Stick.

