 Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 starts from July 20: Check offers, new launches, and more | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 starts from July 20: Check offers, new launches, and more

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 starts from July 20: Check offers, new launches, and more

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 is here, bringing a host of offers, card discounts, and more. Check all the details here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 02 2024, 20:05 IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Check offers here. (Amazon)

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 Offers: Amazon is back with its Prime Day sale in India from 20th July to 21st July for Prime members in the country. The two-day sale will be the 8th edition of Prime Day in India, where customers will be able to avail themselves of big discounts and buy new products across a range of categories, including tech, watches, grocery, essentials, luggage, and more. Plus, they will be able to save extra when using select credit cards.

Let's have a look at what Amazon Prime Day 2024 will bring for buyers in India.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
4% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,999₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
7% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹148,900₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now
Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also Read

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Date and Timing

The Amazon Prime Day Sale will start at 12:00 AM on 20th July and will continue until 11:59 PM on 21st July. Do remember that this sale is for Amazon Prime members only, so if you do not have a Prime membership, you will have to buy one to enjoy the benefits.

If you do not have a Prime membership, you can avail yourself of the free 30-day trial to get these offers. Otherwise, you can pay 1,499 for the annual membership.

Also Read

Amazon Prime Day 2024: Launches, Discounts and More

New Launches: During the Amazon Prime Sale 2024, there will be new product launches from about 450 brands, including Intel, Samsung, OnePlus, Honor, iQOO, Bajaj, Agaro, Ecovacs, Lava, Crompton, Sony, Motorola, Boat, VU, Fireboltt, HP, Asus, Titan, Hisense, Trident, Acer, Lenovo, American Tourister, Plantex, OnePlus, Ethos Group, Voltas, Fossil, Mokobara, Lapo, Chetak, Borosil, Riversoft, Yale, Adidas, Crocs, Mamaearth, IFB, Godrej, LG, Puma, CP Plus, Olay, HIT, Haier, Titan, Ugaoo, Oral-B, Toshiba, Nautica, HUL, ITC, P&G, Himalaya, and more.

Bank Offers: As part of the discounts, customers will be able to avail themselves of 10% savings on payments using ICICI Bank Credit/Debit cards, SBI Credit Cards, and EMI transactions on ICICI Bank Credit Cards and SBI Credit Cards. For those with Amazon ICICI credit cards, they can get an additional 5% off on top of the already existing 5% cashback that Amazon ICICI Credit Card owners enjoy.

Besides these offers, Amazon will also discount products including the Amazon Echo device lineup and Fire Stick.

Also Read

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Jul, 20:05 IST
Trending: jio offers unlimited 5g: how to buy multiple plans now to save money before july 3 tariff hike top 5 printers for home and office use in india: from brother, hp to epson - best brands to consider bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it how to hide your instagram online status from others apple airtags are now misbehaving, sending false alarms to iphone users this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call dyson airstrait straightener to launch in india on july 4: check expected features, price and more how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window aliens exist? dyson spheres in the milky way galaxy is the latest proof that has got scientists excited - all details bsnl prepaid recharge plans full list; check which is best for you
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 Fitness Gyms

GTA 6 may include gyms for fitness: Here’s how it could change your gameplay experience
Why has Rockstar Games avoided making GTA or Red Dead Redemption movies

Why has Rockstar Games avoided making GTA or Red Dead Redemption movies despite popular demand?
Rockstar Games to reintroduce GTA Online Heist challenge

Rockstar Games to reintroduce GTA Online Heist challenge with new rewards and content in 2024
GTA Online adds Vice City inspired missions and more exciting content ahead of GTA 6 release

GTA Online adds Vice City inspired missions and more exciting content ahead of GTA 6 release
Garena Free Fire Max tips and tricks: Here are 5 ways to prioritise survival over battle

Garena Free Fire Max tips and tricks: Here are 5 ways to prioritise survival over battle

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Top 5 Printers for Home and office Use in India: From Brother, HP to Epson - best brands to consider

Top 5 Printers for Home and office Use in India: From Brother, HP to Epson - best brands to consider
OnePlus 12R

OnePlus 12R, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: Check top tech deals of the Week
iPhone 15, Poco F6, Motorola Edge 50 Pro and more get big discounts during Flipkart June sale

iPhone 15, Poco F6, Motorola Edge 50 Pro and more get big discounts during Flipkart June sale
From Samsung Galaxy S24 to Realme GT 6: Here are top 5 AI smartphones with advanced features

Samsung Galaxy S24, Realme GT 6 and more: Here are top 5 AI smartphones with advanced features
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets