These iPhone users can no longer downgrade to older iOS version even if they want to: Here’s why

iPhone 16 series launch is right around the corner and with it, the much-awaited iOS 18 will make its public debut. iOS 18 is slated to come with a range of new features, including the Apple Intelligence. As iPhone users gear up for the iOS 18 roll out, Apple recently launched an iOS 17.6.1 update that is believed to be the last one before the public release of iOS 18. A few days after rolling out the new iOS 17.6.1 update, the Cupertino-based tech giant has stopped signing iOS 17.6. This means iPhone users with iOS 17.6 or newer can now longer downgrade to older iOS versions even if they want to.



Why iPhone users can now longer downgrade to older iOS version

iPhone users try to jailbreak or downgrade their iOS versions in order to run third party apps, however, Apple tries to keep a maximum number of users on the latest version of its operating system to keep them safe. Vulnerabilities of older iOS versions are exposed and can be exploited by the scammers. That's why Apple recommends and tries to keep the users on the latest iOS version.

Apple is known to stop signing older iOS versions within a week or two after a new update is rolled out for iPhone. When Apple stops signing an iOS version, it can no longer be installed on any iPhone.

iOS 17.6.1 fixes Advanced Data Protection Bug

As mentioned in Apple's release notes, iOS 17.6.1 fixes a bug that was preventing several users from enabling or disabling Advanced Data Protection. As mentioned in a report by MacRumors, the bug only impacted a small number of users. The users affected by the bug were not able to turn Advanced Data Protection on and were seeing an error message. Affected users who were trying to turn the feature off were able to see it disabled in the interface, however, it was still active for iCloud data.



How install iOS 17.6.1 update on your iPhone

To install iOS 17.6.1 update on your iPhone, you need to head to Settings app > General > Software Update. Apart from iOS 17.6.1, Apple has also rolled out an iOS 16.7.10 update for devices that are not compatible with iOS 17.



