iPhone 16 series launching soon, but you may want to wait for iPhone 17 series: Here’s why

Waiting for the iPhone 16 series to launch? Then, you might want to wait a little longer as the new leaks about the iPhone 17 series are looking more promising. The iPhone 16 series is already looking enticing due to new chipsets, Apple Intelligence, upgraded cameras, and others. However, iPhone 17 Pro models are suggested to offer greater upgrades which may change iPhone buyers' minds over buying the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models. On the other hand, there are also rumours about the iPhone 17 Slim variant. Know what Apple has been planning for the 2025 iPhone 17 series.

Also read: iPhone 17 Air may clear the route for much-awaited iPhone Ultra, likely to be a ‘bigger hit'

You may be interested in Apple iPhone 16 Blue

Blue 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Apple iPhone 17 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

128 GB Storage 6.2 inches Display Size Apple iPhone 15 Mini 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

128 GB Storage 5.4 inches Display Size Apple iPhone 15 512GB Black

Black 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 512 GB Storage

iPhone 17 Pro models upgrades

According to a 9To5Mac report, industry analyst Jeff Pu, the iPhone 16 series may not be a worthy upgrade for smartphones due to “limited specs upgrade.” The upcoming iPhone 16 series is expected to retain a similar design as older iPhone generations, with minor hardware upgrades, and others. However, next year's iPhone 17 series could be revolutionary with greater upgrades planned. Reportedly, Jeff stated that the iPhone 17 series will likely boost Apple sales due to several tweaks and upgrades coming to smartphones.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: iPhone 17 series likely to get powerful 24MP front camera, all-new ‘slim' model: Check details

The report also highlights that the iPhone 17 series may come with a complete design overhaul along with a new Dynamic Island design for the iPhone 17 Pro Max model. Notably, the Dynamic Island is expected to be narrower to allow an expanded display experience for the users. Additionally, the iPhone 17 front-facing camera is to be upgraded from 12MP to 24MP in all the four models. On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro models will likely get an upgraded 48MP periscope lens with improved zoom capabilities. Lastly, the next year's Pro models may offer 12GB RAM for greater processing and multitasking.

Also read: iPhone 17 may mark Apple's big leap in phone photography, likely to get this professional camera feature

Apart from the iPhone 17 Pro models, there are also speculations about the iPhone 17 Slim model which may be announced between the standard iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro. Therefore, the design of the smartphone will likely be slimmer and enhanced in comparison to other models.

However, note that these early leaks and the plans may also change as we still have a whole year for the iPhone 17 series to launch.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!