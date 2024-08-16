 iPhone 16 series launching soon, but you may want to wait for iPhone 17 series: Here’s why | Mobile News

iPhone 16 series launching soon, but you may want to wait for iPhone 17 series: Here’s why

The iPhone 17 series is expected to be a greater upgrade in comparison to the upcoming iPhone 16 series. Know what analyst Jeff Pu shows optimism about the 2025 iPhone 17.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Aug 16 2024, 09:36 IST
Experts rooting over the 2025 iPhone 17 series to get greater upgrades with new design and capabilities, check details. (Unsplash)

Waiting for the iPhone 16 series to launch? Then, you might want to wait a little longer as the new leaks about the iPhone 17 series are looking more promising. The iPhone 16 series is already looking enticing due to new chipsets, Apple Intelligence, upgraded cameras, and others. However, iPhone 17 Pro models are suggested to offer greater upgrades which may change iPhone buyers' minds over buying the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models. On the other hand, there are also rumours about the iPhone 17 Slim variant. Know what Apple has been planning for the 2025 iPhone 17 series. 

Also read: iPhone 17 Air may clear the route for much-awaited iPhone Ultra, likely to be a ‘bigger hit'

iPhone 17 Pro models upgrades

According to a 9To5Mac report, industry analyst Jeff Pu, the iPhone 16 series may not be a worthy upgrade for smartphones due to “limited specs upgrade.” The upcoming iPhone 16 series is expected to retain a similar design as older iPhone generations, with minor hardware upgrades, and others. However, next year's iPhone 17 series could be revolutionary with greater upgrades planned. Reportedly, Jeff stated that the iPhone 17 series will likely boost Apple sales due to several tweaks and upgrades coming to smartphones. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: iPhone 17 series likely to get powerful 24MP front camera, all-new ‘slim' model: Check details

The report also highlights that the iPhone 17 series may come with a complete design overhaul along with a new Dynamic Island design for the iPhone 17 Pro Max model. Notably, the Dynamic Island is expected to be narrower to allow an expanded display experience for the users. Additionally, the iPhone 17 front-facing camera is to be upgraded from 12MP to 24MP in all the four models. On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro models will likely get an upgraded 48MP periscope lens with improved zoom capabilities. Lastly, the next year's Pro models may offer 12GB RAM for greater processing and multitasking. 

Also read: iPhone 17 may mark Apple's big leap in phone photography, likely to get this professional camera feature

Apart from the iPhone 17 Pro models, there are also speculations about the iPhone 17 Slim model which may be announced between the standard iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro. Therefore, the design of the smartphone will likely be slimmer and enhanced in comparison to other models.

However, note that these early leaks and the plans may also change as we still have a whole year for the iPhone 17 series to launch. 

First Published Date: 16 Aug, 09:36 IST
