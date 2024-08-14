iPhone users, you can play Game Boy games on your phone using this app—Step-by-step guide
Are you an iPhone user who wants to play Game Boy games? Delta Emulator is the app for you, and the best part is: it is available on the App Store for free.
Your iPhone can become a Nintendo Game Boy, allowing you to emulate all the games you want, simply by using an app from the App Store. The app in question is called Delta Emulator, and it was released earlier this year for iOS. As you might have assumed, it works by playing Game Boy ROM files. This not only gives you access to an incredible number of titles but also lets people who haven't owned a Game Boy, or can't get their hands on one now for obvious reasons, relive that era.
Here, let us show you how to play Nintendo Game Boy games using Delta on an iPhone.
Follow These Steps To Get Started
Step 1: Download Delta Emulator from the Apple App Store by clicking here.
Step 2: Once installed, download your favourite Nintendo Game Boy ROM legally on your iPhone, and save it in the Files app.
Note: We do not endorse piracy—only use ROMs for the games you own, and we cannot advise you on where to find them.
Step 3: Open the Delta app, tap on the + icon in the top right corner, and then tap on Files.
Step 4: Navigate to your game ROM and open it.
Step 5: You will see the game icon appear on your Delta home screen. You can simply tap on it to start the game.
Which Games Can You Play?
Delta allows you to play GameBoy Advance, GameBoy Color, Nintendo DS, N64, and even NES games. This means, if you have been eager to play any game from one of these gaming consoles, you can now do so. That being said, we encourage you to always legally obtain the game before proceeding.
