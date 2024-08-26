Vivo T3 Pro 5G launching in India on August 27: Check out confirmed specs, features, and more

After several leaks and speculations, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G will finally debut tomorrow, August 26 at 12 PM. Over the past few weeks, we have been hearing several details about the upcoming Vivo smartphone, however, the company has confirmed some of the specifications. Therefore, we already know what the Vivo T3 Pro 5G has to offer. Although the price of the smartphone is yet to be revealed, it is worth noting what features and advancement it tends to offer over the Vivo T3 5G which launched in March this year.

Also read: Vivo V40 Pro alternatives

More about Vivo T3 Pro Vivo T3 Pro 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 6.77 inches Display Size

6.77 inches Display Size AMOLED See full Specifications

Vivo T3 Pro 5G specs and features

According to Vivo's website and Flipkart microsite, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G will feature a 3D curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness. The company claims that this is the segment's slimmest curved smartphone with only 7.49 thickness. The Vivo T3 Pro 5G will be available in two colourways: the Sandstone Organe and the Emerald Green.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: Vivo X200 Mini chipset, design and other key details leaked online ahead of official launch: Here's what to expect

For performance, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC paired with Adreno 720 GPU. The processor is built with TMSC's 4nm process and it claims to offer an Antutu score of more than 820000. The smartphone will come with a dual-camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor and OIS support. It will also feature an 8MP ultra-wide camera. For lasting performance, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G will be backed by a 5500mAh battery that may support 80W charging. More features of the smartphone are yet to be determined as several features were not revealed by Vivo.

Also read: Vivo V40 Pro vs Honor 200 Pro 5G

Vivo T3 Pro 5G price expectations

The Vivo T3 5G was launched with a starting price of Rs.19999. Therefore, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G will be priced higher since it's a “Pro variant". However, rumours suggest that the Vivo T3 Pro 5G will be announced under the price bracket of Rs.30000. However, we must wait for the official announcement on August 27 to confirm the price and storage variants of the Vivo T3 Pro 5G.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!