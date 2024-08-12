 Vivo V40 Pro vs Honor 200 Pro 5G: Know which smartphone to consider under Rs. 50000 | Mobile News

Vivo V40 Pro vs Honor 200 Pro 5G: Know which smartphone to consider under Rs. 50000

Vivo V40 Pro vs Honor 200 Pro 5G: Know which camera-centric smartphone has more features to offer under Rs.50000.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Aug 12 2024, 10:46 IST
Check out the specs comparison between Vivo V40 Pro and Honor 200 Pro 5G. (HT Tech/ Honor)

Vivo V40 Pro vs Honor 200 Pro 5G: In the past few years, several smartphone brands entered the high mid-range segment with new offerings and innovations. While Realme and Xiaomi are trying to dominate the market, Vivo and Honor have also scaled up their strategies by introducing Vivo V40 Pro and Honor 200 Pro 5G in the Indian market. If you are in search of a feature-filled smartphone with great camera capabilities, then know which smartphone you can buy under Rs.50000. We have curated a detailed specs comparison between Vivo V40 Pro and Honor 200 Pro 5G to narrow down your search. 

Vivo V40 Pro vs Honor 200 Pro 5G

Design and display: 

The Vivo V40 Pro is one of the slimmest smartphones with a 7.58 mm thickness and it weighs 192 grams. Whereas, the Honor 200 Pro 5G is 8.2mm thick with 199 grams weight. Both smartphones have glass finish rare panels and a pill-shaped camera module. However, the Vivo V40 Pro is more durable with IP68 dust and water resistance, while the Honor 200 Pro 5G has received an IP65 for dust and water protection. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The Vivo V40 Pro sports a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 4500nits peak brightness. On the other hand, the Honor 200 Pro 5G also comes with a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, however, it has a lower peak brightness of 4000nits. Both smartphones come with Widevine L1 certification for multimedia viewing. 

Also read: Vivo V40 Pro vs Vivo V30 Pro


Camera:

The Vivo V40 Pro features a ZEISS-powered triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP Sony IMX921 main camera with OIS support, a 50MP Sony IMX816 telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom capabilities, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. On the other hand, the Honor 200 Pro 5G also features a triple camera system that includes a 50MP OmniVision OV50H main camera with OIS support, a 50MP Sony IMX856 telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide and macro camera. On the front, both smartphones support a 50MP selfie camera, however, Honor has integrated a Sony IMX709 sensor. 

Also read: Vivo X100 Pro vs Honor Magic 6 Pro

Performance and battery:
 

For performance, the Vivo V40 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB  UFS 3.1 storage. Whereas, the Honor 200 Pro 5G is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 with Adreno 720 GPU. It offers 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. 

The Vivo V40 Pro comes with a 5500mAh battery that supports 80W FlashCharge. On the other hand, the Honor 200 Pro 5G is backed by a 5200mAh battery that comes with a 100W HONOR SuperCharge support.

