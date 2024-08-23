 Vivo V40 Pro alternatives: From Moto Edge 50 Ultra, Honor 200 Pro to Xiaomi 14 Civi | Mobile News

Vivo V40 Pro alternatives: From Moto Edge 50 Ultra, Honor 200 Pro to Xiaomi 14 Civi

Looking for alternatives to the Vivo V40 Pro? Consider the Moto Edge 50 Ultra, Honor 200 Pro, or other top options offering competitive features and pricing.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Aug 23 2024, 17:31 IST
Explore top alternatives to the Vivo V40 Pro, including the Moto Edge 50 Ultra, Honor 200 Pro, Realme GT 6 and more. (Vivo)

The Vivo V40 Pro brings several upgrades over its predecessor, the V30 Pro. It features a faster processor, a brighter display, an improved camera system, and a larger battery. Vivo also added stereo speakers and enhanced water resistance, but these improvements come with a higher price tag. The base model, with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, starts at Rs. 49,999, while the 12GB/512GB variant is priced at Rs. 55,999.

In this price range, the Vivo V40 Pro competes with several strong alternatives. These include devices powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, offering additional features like wireless charging and faster wired charging.

Here are top five noteworthy alternatives to Vivo V40 Pro:

1. Moto Edge 50 Ultra

The Moto Edge 50 Ultra offers a 6.7-inch P-OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It supports HDR10+ content and can reach up to 2,500 nits in brightness. The device is equipped with a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 64MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide camera with autofocus. It also has a 50MP selfie camera. Powered by a 4,500mAh battery, it supports 125W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The Moto Edge 50 Ultra runs on Android 14-based Hello UI and is available in a 12GB/512GB variant for Rs. 54,999.

Also read:Motorola Edge 50 Pro alternatives: Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6, and more

2. Honor 200 Pro

The Honor 200 Pro features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ OLED curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,000 nits. It includes a 50MP wide lens, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 50MP telephoto camera. The front setup consists of a 50MP selfie camera and a 3D depth camera. The device is powered by a 5,200mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging and 66W wireless charging. Running on Magic OS 8.0 based on Android 14, the Honor 200 Pro is priced at Rs. 57,999 for the 12GB/512GB variant.

Also read:Google Pixel 9 alternatives: iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24, and other flagship phones that you can consider

3. Realme GT 6

The Realme GT 6 sports a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The device comes with a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP portrait camera, and an 8MP ultrawide lens. The front camera is 32MP. It is powered by a 5,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging. The Realme GT 6 runs on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14 and is available in multiple configurations, with prices ranging from Rs. 40,999 to Rs. 44,999.

Also read:Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 alternatives with wider outer screens: Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, OnePlus Open, and more

4. Xiaomi 14 Civi

The Xiaomi 14 Civi has a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and features a triple camera setup: a 50MP wide lens, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide lens. It also includes two 32MP selfie cameras. The Xiaomi 14 Civi houses a 4,700mAh battery and supports 67W fast charging. It runs on Xiaomi HyperOS based on Android 14, with prices starting at Rs. 42,999.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus alternatives: Top 5 options from iPhone 15, OnePlus 12 5G to Vivo X100

5. iQOO 12

The iQOO 12 is available in two memory configurations, with prices starting at Rs. 52,999. It features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and runs on Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14. The iQOO 12 includes a trio of 50MP, 50MP, and 64MP sensors, offering a wide lens, ultrawide lens, and a periscope-style telephoto lens. It also has a 16MP front camera. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging.

These alternatives offer a range of features and price points, providing strong competition to the Vivo V40 Pro.

First Published Date: 23 Aug, 17:31 IST
Vivo V40 Pro alternatives: From Moto Edge 50 Ultra, Honor 200 Pro to Xiaomi 14 Civi
