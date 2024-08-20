 Vivo X200 Mini chipset, design and other key details leaked online ahead of official launch: Here’s what to expect | Mobile News

Vivo X200 Mini chipset, design and other key details leaked online ahead of official launch: Here’s what to expect

Leaker Digital Chat Station has revealed details about the rumoured Vivo X200 Mini, including its display size, chipset, and camera features, ahead of its official announcement.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 20 2024, 18:39 IST
Vivo X200 Mini chipset, design and other key details leaked online ahead of official launch
Leaked details reveal key features of the upcoming Vivo X200 Mini, including its display and chipset. (Vivo)

Vivo's upcoming X-series is set to include the Vivo X200 and X200 Pro models. Recently, rumours have surfaced about a possible third model, the Vivo X200 Mini, which would be a smaller, compact version of the X200. Digital Chat Station, a well-known leaker, has shared key details about this alleged device via Weibo.

Reports suggest that the Vivo X200 will feature a 6.4-inch or 6.5-inch display, while the X200 Pro might come with a 6.7-inch screen. The Vivo X200 Mini is expected to have a smaller 6.3-inch display.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

According to the latest leak reported by Gizmochina, the Vivo X200 Mini will be powered by the Dimensity 9400 chipset, the same as the X200 and X200 Pro. This chipset offers a larger silicon battery, potentially enhancing battery life, and supports a versatile camera system. The main camera is rumoured to use a 22nm Sony sensor, complemented by a 3X periscope telephoto lens with a medium-sized sensor.

In terms of battery, sources suggest the Vivo X200 Mini may include either a 5,500mAh or a 5,600mAh battery. It might also support wireless charging. The phone is expected to have a 1.5K resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

However, the Vivo X200 Mini may have some limitations. It is likely to feature a short-focus optical fingerprint sensor rather than a more advanced ultrasonic sensor found in some competing devices. Despite this, the phone is anticipated to match its rivals in other aspects.

Vivo X200

In a separate leak,, Digital Chat Station shared a sketch highlighting design changes for the Vivo X200. The sketch, featuring the ZEISS logo at the centre of the camera module, suggests this design belongs to the X200 series. Unlike the curved-edge OLED panels of the X100 and X100 Pro, the X200 Pro is expected to continue with a curved-edge display, while the standard X200 might have a flat screen. The sketch indicates the X200 will have a 6.4-inch or 6.5-inch flat display with 1.5K resolution and an earpiece above the punch-hole camera. It will feature a volume rocker and power key on the right edge.

On the back, the X200 will have a round camera module with a pill-shaped LED flash and four rings. It is speculated to have a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a periscope telephoto camera. The device is expected to include a 5,800mAh battery. While the X200 Pro and the potential Vivo X200 Mini may support wireless charging, the standard X200 might not.

First Published Date: 20 Aug, 18:39 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets