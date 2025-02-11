Vivo T4x 5G price, battery, colour options and India launch timeline leaked ahead of official announcement- Details

Vivo is reportedly preparing to launch the Vivo T4x 5G in India, an upcoming addition to its T-series lineup. A new leak provides insights into the device's launch timeline, pricing, and some key features. The Vivo T4x 5G is expected to succeed the Vivo T3x 5G, which debuted in April 2024 with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset.

Earlier, the Vivo T4x 5G had been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification platform, and it also appeared in IMEI's database in October 2024. However, these listings did not reveal any specific hardware details. The latest leak changes that, providing some key information about the upcoming device.

You may be interested in 7% OFF 7% OFF Vivo X200 Pro Titanium Gray

Titanium Gray 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 512 GB Storage 19% OFF 19% OFF Vivo Y300 Titanium Silver

Titanium Silver 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 23% OFF 23% OFF Vivo Y300 Plus Silk Black

Silk Black 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 46% OFF 46% OFF Vivo V40e Royal Bronze

Royal Bronze 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

Also read: iPhone SE 4 could launch this week, potentially disrupting Android and Apple flagships. Here's why

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Vivo T4x 5G: Launch Timeline and Price (Expected)

According to a report from MySmartPrice, the Vivo T4x 5G will likely launch in India in March 2025, though an exact date has not yet been confirmed. The report further suggests that the device could be priced within a range of Rs. 15,000, in line with the previous model's pricing.

Also read: OnePlus Red Rush Days Sale is live: Big discounts on OnePlus 13, Nord 4, wearables, and more

Vivo T4x 5G: Key Features (Expected)

The Vivo T4x 5G is expected to feature a 6,500mAh battery, which would make it one of the largest in its segment. This is a noticeable upgrade from the 6,000mAh battery found in the Vivo T3x 5G. In terms of colour options, the device may be available in Pronto Purple and Marine Blue.

Additionally, the design of the Vivo T4x 5G is rumoured to include a Dynamic Light feature, allowing the device to light up differently depending on the notifications received. Other specifications remain under wraps, but more details are likely to surface in the coming days.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 and these 4 new iPhone models to launch this year: Here's what to expect

For reference, the Vivo T3x 5G's price was reduced earlier this year, and it is now available for Rs. 12,499, Rs. 13,999, and Rs. 15,499 for the 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB variants, respectively. The T3x 5G launched at Rs. 13,499, Rs. 14,999, and Rs. 16,499 for the same variants. The phone comes in Crimson Bliss, Celestial Green, and Sapphire Blue colours.