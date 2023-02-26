Vivo V27 Pro price LEAKED ahead of launch!

Vivo is gearing up to launch its next series, the Vivo V27, which is all set to hit the market in India on March 1 at 12:00 PM. So far, the company has teased the design and key specs of the upcoming V27 Pro via its official website and Flipkart listing, but several leakers have already revealed an ample amount of information to show what the next Vivo V27 series may look like - from design, processor, cameras, and now even price. Here's everything that you need to know about the Vivo V27 series and its expected price.

Vivo V27 Pro price leak

According to 91Arena, the Vivo V27 Pro will be available in three different variants: 8GB RAM with 128GB and 256GB storage options, and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. It is expected to start with a price tag of Rs. 37999, while the 8GB+256GB variant will cost Rs. 39999. The highest-end version will be priced at Rs. 42,999.

Vivo V27 Pro specs and features

The smartphone's teaser hints at a 3D curved display with 60 degrees of screen curvature and a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it will retain the gimmicky colour-changing back panel that was present in previous iterations of the Vivo V23 and V25 series. Apart from these, it may draw the power from the Dimensity 8200 chipset coupled with LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage. Moreover, it is expected to pack a 4600mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

For photography, the Vivo V27 Pro is said to sport the latest Sony IMX766V primary sensor on the rear, which comes with OIS support. Leaks suggest that there will be a 50MP primary camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro lens. It is expected to run on Android 13 OS with Funtouch OS 13 skin pre-installed.

In addition to the V27 Pro, the company is also expected to launch Vivo V27 and Vivo V27e. However, the V27 Pro is the high-end device among the trio, boasting some impressive specifications.