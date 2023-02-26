    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    Vivo V27 Pro price LEAKED ahead of launch!

    Vivo V27 Pro is all set to launch on March 1 with colour changing design and curved display. Read on to know how much it may cost.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 26 2023, 10:48 IST
    Vivo V27, Vivo V27 Pro and Vivo V27e launch soon: Know price, design, display, more
    Vivo V27 series
    1/5 Vivo V27 series design: The series will feature a colour-changing back design that was introduced with the company's V23 series. The devices are claimed to be sleek and elegant too. "Let the spotlight shine on you with the Color Changing Glass Design of #vivoV27Series," the company tweeted. Meanwhile, "Let the spotlight shine on you with the Color Changing Glass Design of #vivoV27Series", another tweet read. (Vivo Twitter)
    image caption
    2/5 Vivo V27 series display: The devices have been given a 3D curved display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. "A design marvel from all corners. Own the spotlight with an immersive 120Hz 3D Curved Display and Ultra slim design of the all new Vivo V27 Series," Vivo India tweeted. (Vivo Twitter)
    image caption
    3/5 Vivo V27 series chipset: The Vivo V27 is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200, while the Pro variant may come packed with the Dimensity 8200 chipset. (Vivo Twitter)
    image caption
    4/5 Vivo V27 series battery: As per the reports, the series is expected to get a 4500 mAh battery and will support fast charging of 67 W. (Vivo Twitter)
    image caption
    5/5 Vivo V27 Series price: The official price of the devices are not yet known. However, according to leaks and reports, the series may have a starting price of Rs. 30000. (Vivo Twitter)
    Vivo V27
    View all Images
    Vivo V27 Pro is tipped to be available in three storage variants. (Vivo)

    Vivo is gearing up to launch its next series, the Vivo V27, which is all set to hit the market in India on March 1 at 12:00 PM. So far, the company has teased the design and key specs of the upcoming V27 Pro via its official website and Flipkart listing, but several leakers have already revealed an ample amount of information to show what the next Vivo V27 series may look like - from design, processor, cameras, and now even price. Here's everything that you need to know about the Vivo V27 series and its expected price.

    Vivo V27 Pro price leak

    According to 91Arena, the Vivo V27 Pro will be available in three different variants: 8GB RAM with 128GB and 256GB storage options, and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. It is expected to start with a price tag of Rs. 37999, while the 8GB+256GB variant will cost Rs. 39999. The highest-end version will be priced at Rs. 42,999.

    Vivo V27 Pro specs and features

    The smartphone's teaser hints at a 3D curved display with 60 degrees of screen curvature and a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it will retain the gimmicky colour-changing back panel that was present in previous iterations of the Vivo V23 and V25 series. Apart from these, it may draw the power from the Dimensity 8200 chipset coupled with LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage. Moreover, it is expected to pack a 4600mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    For photography, the Vivo V27 Pro is said to sport the latest Sony IMX766V primary sensor on the rear, which comes with OIS support. Leaks suggest that there will be a 50MP primary camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro lens. It is expected to run on Android 13 OS with Funtouch OS 13 skin pre-installed.

    In addition to the V27 Pro, the company is also expected to launch Vivo V27 and Vivo V27e. However, the V27 Pro is the high-end device among the trio, boasting some impressive specifications.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 26 Feb, 09:39 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News Vivo V27 Pro price LEAKED ahead of launch!
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Gmail
    Unsend an email in Gmail for as long as 30 seconds! Here's how
    iPhone 15
    Hear your Apple iPhone 'speak the screen'; here is how
    Google Assistant
    Get the name of any song, just hum and Google Assistant will identify it for you
    iPhone Photographic Styles
    Clever iPhone 14, iPhone 13 Camera trick! Edit photos while capturing
    Camera flash notification alert
    Use camera flash as notification alert on Androids and iPhones with this trick

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Road to Valor: Empires
    Krafton to soon launch Indian version of Road to Valor: Empires; Pre-registration now LIVE
    But VR headset makers do not yet shift enough units to sustain the hype.
    Game on: Sony re-enters VR headset fray
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Hogwarts Legacy – An ode to the wizarding world
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Playing Hogwarts Legacy? Know the RIGHT graphics option on Xbox and PS5
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2-Heavy Metal trailer is OUT! Check what’s new