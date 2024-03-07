 Vivo V30 series price leaked ahead of launch; Check what is expected | Mobile News

Vivo V30 series price leaked ahead of launch; Check what is expected

The Vivo V30 series is launching today at 12 PM. Check out the speculated prices ahead of the official launch.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Mar 07 2024, 11:53 IST
Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro to be launched today! Check out the leaked prices. (Vivo)

The Vivo V30 series will be announced today, March 7, 2024, at 12 PM. Vivo is expected to launch two models in the V-series: Vivo V30 and the Vivo V30 Pro. Over the past few weeks, we have been hearing a lot about the device in the form of leaks and speculation. Now, just before the launch, prices for the upcoming Vivo devices have been leaked and it is speculated to enter the mid-range smartphone market. If you are waiting for the Vivo V30 series to be launched, then check out what is expected to be announced at the launch event.

Vivo V30 series price

According to a tipster named Nikhil Niks post, the Vivo V30 series is expected to be revealed in three color options: Andaman Blue, Classic Black and Peacock Green. The Vivo V30 may debut in three storage variants: 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB. On the other hand, the Vivo V30 Pro is expected to come in two storage variants: 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB. The post captions say, “Exclusive Vivo V30 Prices.”

Also read: Vivo X Fold 3 Pro specs leaked ahead of launch in China! Could it rival Samsung, OnePlus fold phones?

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The Vivo V30 price is expected to start from Rs.35,999, whereas, in other posts, the tipster highlighted that the Vivo V30 Pro price may start from Rs. 41999. However, note that these prices are based on leaks and speculations, therefore, they do not provide any real credibility and the actual prices will be announced by the company during the launch event.

Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro specs

Vivo V30 and V30 Pro are expected to feature a 6.78-inch OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro version is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, while the Vivo V30 may come with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. Both the device will likely run on Funtouch OS based on Android 14. The devices may feature a 5000mAh battery with 80W charging support. The Vivo V30 Pro and V30 are expected to feature a 50MP main camera and a 50 MP selfie camera.

These specs are also based on rumors so wait until Vivo makes the official announcement today, March 7 at 12 PM.

First Published Date: 07 Mar, 11:36 IST
