Vivo V30 Lite 4G launched globally: Know its specs, features, price and more

The Vivo V30 Lite 4G has been launched in a few chosen global markets, including Russia and Cambodia. Here’s what the Vivo V30 Lite 4G has to offer. Dive in to find out its features, price, and other details.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 06 2024, 09:57 IST
Vivo 30 Lite 4G has been launched globally, with a 120Hz AMOLED display, 80W fast charging, and other features. (Vivo)

Vivo has launched its latest smartphone, the Vivo V30 Lite 4G, in various global markets like Russia and Cambodia. This new addition to the Vivo V30 series joins the ranks of the previously released Vivo V30 5G, Vivo V30 Pro 5G, and Vivo V30 Lite 5G. Notably, the Vivo V30 Lite 5G differs in specifications depending on the country it's available in. For instance, the version sold in Mexico features the Snapdragon 695 chip, while the one in Saudi Arabia comes with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip.

Let's take a closer look at the key features of the Vivo V30 Lite 4G:

Vivo V30 Lite 4G Specifications

The Vivo V30 Lite 4G boasts an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance and measures 163.17 x 75.81 x 7.79-7.95mm, weighing around 188 grams. Its front side houses a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, capable of a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, offering crisp visuals with a pixel density of 394ppi and a peak brightness of 1800 nits.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

In terms of camera, the Vivo V30 Lite 4G sports an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls, while its rear setup consists of a 50MP primary camera accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor. Running on Android 14 with FunTouch OS 14 overlay, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 685 chip and comes with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage.

One of its standout features is the massive 5,000mAh battery, which supports rapid 80W charging, capable of charging up to 80 percent in just 30 minutes with the included charger claims company. Other features include an in-screen fingerprint sensor, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C port, microSD card slot, and a flicker sensor.

Vivo V30 Lite 4G: Price and Availability

In Cambodia, the Vivo V30 Lite 4G, available in Crystal Black and Crystal Green, is priced at $299 for the 8GB+256GB variant. Meanwhile, in Russia, it costs RUB 24,999 (approximately $270).

Key Differences with Vivo V30 Lite 5G:

While both models offer similar features, there are notable differences, especially in terms of processors and cameras. The Vivo V30 Lite 4G comes with the Snapdragon 685 chip and a dual rear camera setup, whereas the 5G variant varies in processors depending on the region and boasts a triple rear camera setup with higher resolution sensors. Additionally, battery sizes and fast charging capabilities may differ in certain markets.

First Published Date: 06 Apr, 09:57 IST
