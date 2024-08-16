 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 alternatives with wider outer screens: Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, OnePlus Open, and more | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is set to be the defacto foldable phone choice for many, and rightly so, thanks to its refined experience and the trust that Samsung offers. However, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 doesn't provide the best experience when it comes to the outer display, which is somewhat narrow and can make typing difficult. So, if you prefer having a wider outer cover display, here are three alternatives worth considering:

More about Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
  • Obsidian
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹172,999
Check details
See full Specifications

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

As the second-generation Google foldable, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold offers a more refined experience with larger inner and outer displays, measuring 8 inches and 6.3 inches, respectively. The outer screen is also wider, compared to the Pixel Fold, with a resolution of 1080x2424 and a 120Hz refresh rate. This means you can comfortably use the Pixel 9 Pro Fold even when it is folded, much like a traditional slab-style phone. And with Google's AI and camera tricks, you can be assured of getting solid images, and get more done quickly. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

OnePlus Open

Although it is nearly a year old, the OnePlus Open remains a passport-style foldable that features a wide outer panel measuring 6.3 inches. It has a PPI of 431 and supports a 120Hz refresh rate. While it still uses last year's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, it remains a solid option, especially given the well-rounded design and overall experience. Additionally, the Hasselblad-tuned cameras deliver pleasing results, which should appeal to those seeking a camera-centric foldable.

Vivo X Fold 3

If a large screen is what you're after, the Vivo X Fold 3 offers significantly larger outer and inner displays at 6.53 inches and 8.03 inches, respectively, compared to the Samsung Z Fold 6's 6.3-inch and 7.6-inch panels. When unfolded, it is also thinner, measuring 5.2mm thick, while the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is 5.6mm. Furthermore, the Vivo X Fold 3 features Zeiss-tuned optics, making it one of the most versatile foldable phones available.

