Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 alternatives with wider outer screens: Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, OnePlus Open, and more

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is set to be the defacto foldable phone choice for many, and rightly so, thanks to its refined experience and the trust that Samsung offers. However, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 doesn't provide the best experience when it comes to the outer display, which is somewhat narrow and can make typing difficult. So, if you prefer having a wider outer cover display, here are three alternatives worth considering:

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

As the second-generation Google foldable, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold offers a more refined experience with larger inner and outer displays, measuring 8 inches and 6.3 inches, respectively. The outer screen is also wider, compared to the Pixel Fold, with a resolution of 1080x2424 and a 120Hz refresh rate. This means you can comfortably use the Pixel 9 Pro Fold even when it is folded, much like a traditional slab-style phone. And with Google's AI and camera tricks, you can be assured of getting solid images, and get more done quickly.

OnePlus Open

Although it is nearly a year old, the OnePlus Open remains a passport-style foldable that features a wide outer panel measuring 6.3 inches. It has a PPI of 431 and supports a 120Hz refresh rate. While it still uses last year's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, it remains a solid option, especially given the well-rounded design and overall experience. Additionally, the Hasselblad-tuned cameras deliver pleasing results, which should appeal to those seeking a camera-centric foldable.

Vivo X Fold 3

If a large screen is what you're after, the Vivo X Fold 3 offers significantly larger outer and inner displays at 6.53 inches and 8.03 inches, respectively, compared to the Samsung Z Fold 6's 6.3-inch and 7.6-inch panels. When unfolded, it is also thinner, measuring 5.2mm thick, while the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is 5.6mm. Furthermore, the Vivo X Fold 3 features Zeiss-tuned optics, making it one of the most versatile foldable phones available.