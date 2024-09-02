 Vivo V40 vs Oppo Reno 12 Pro: Which smartphone to buy under Rs. 40000 | Mobile News

Vivo V40 vs Oppo Reno 12 Pro: Which smartphone to buy under Rs. 40000

Vivo V40 vs Oppo Reno 12 Pro: Know which smartphone you should buy under Rs.40000 for impressive performance and camera capabilities.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Sep 02 2024, 11:39 IST
Vivo V40 vs Oppo Reno 12 Pro: Which smartphone to buy under Rs. 40000
Check out the difference between the Vivo V40 and Oppo Reno 12 Pro. (Vivo/ Oppo)

Vivo V40 vs Oppo Reno 12 Pro: In search of a good-looking and feature-filled smartphone? Then Vivo V40 and Oppo Reno 12 Pro have been gaining much popularity in the mid-range segment. While both smartphones offer unique features, they are mostly known for their camera capabilities. Therefore, let's compare the smartphone in terms of specifications and camera features to know which smartphone is better under Rs.40000, Vivo V40 or Oppo Reno 12 Pro. 

Vivo V40 vs Oppo Reno 12 Pro

Design and display: Vivo V40 and Oppo Reno 12 Pro both offer an attractive and premium-looking design. The  Vivo V40 features a glass back with a Ganges Blue colour variant retaining a new different marble-like design. On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro features a dual-tone design. Vivo is offering an IP68 rating protection, whereas, Oppo is offering an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. Therefore, the Vivo V40 appears to be more durable. 

More about Vivo V40
Vivo V40
  • Ganges Blue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹34,999
Check details
See full Specifications

Also read: Vivo T3 Ultra gets BIS, Bluetooth SIG certifications; India launch expected soon

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

For display technology and experience, the Vivo V40 features a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness. On the other hand, the  Oppo Reno 12 Pro features a 6.7-inch AMOLED curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1200nits peak brightness. 


Camera features: Vivo V40 features a dual camera setup with ZEISS integration. The camera includes a 50MP sensor with OIS support and a 50MP ultrawide lens with autofocus. The smartphone also offers several AI features for editing. 

The Oppo Reno 12 Pro features a triple-camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera with Sony LYT-600 Sensor and OIS support, a 50MP portrait camera with Samsung S5KJN5 Sensor and 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. 

Also read: Vivo V40 Pro alternatives


Performance and battery: For performance, the Vivo V40 is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. On the other hand, the  Oppo Reno 12 Pro is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy processor which is specially designed for the Reno series. The smartphone offers up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. 

For lasting performance, the Vivo V40 is backed by a 5500mAh battery, whereas, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro comes with a 5000mAh battery. Both smartphones offer 80W fast-wired charging support.

Also read: Vivo X200 key specs revealed ahead of launch, battery details surface on certification website


Price: The Vivo V40 comes with a starting price of Rs.36999 for 12GB+256GB storage. On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro comes at a starting price of Rs.34999 for an 8GB+128GB storage variant. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Sep, 11:39 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 launch likely in march: apple intelligence, 8gb ram, iphone 16 design and more at just rs… apple may discontinue over 10 products, including iphone 15 pro max: check if yours in this list iphone se 4 launch in 2025: why you should not buy iphone 15 even at a discount iphone se 4 launch details: how apple could end up killing most android mid-range mobiles iphone 16 pro max desert titanium model leaked ahead of september 9 launch iphone se 4 might only have a single camera, but it may not be a dealbreaker: here’s why realme 13 series launched in india at rs.17999: check specifications, pricing and availability iphone 17 pro max likely to have the biggest memory in any iphone to date, it is expected to be… motorola edge 50 ultra gets big price cut in india, now available at just rs… realme 13+ 5g vs vivo t3 pro 5g: know which smartphone to buy under rs.25000
Home Mobile Mobile News Vivo V40 vs Oppo Reno 12 Pro: Which smartphone to buy under Rs. 40000
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA Online offering players double rewards and discounts with new Gun Running Bonuses until September 4

GTA Online offering players double rewards and discounts with new Gun Running Bonuses until September 4
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 2: Get in-game rewards for free

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 2: Get in-game rewards for free
GTA 6

GTA 6: What secrets lie within Vice City and the mysterious Leonida state?
India to host first BGMI LAN event in Goa this November: Registration now open

India to host first BGMI LAN event in Goa this November: Registration now open
GTA 6 leaks hint at unconventional romance options amid anticipated epic 2025 release

GTA 6 leaks hint at unconventional romance options amid anticipated epic 2025 release

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

smartwatch under 30000

Apple Watch SE, OnePlus Watch 2 and other best smartwatches to buy under 30,000
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
OPPO Reno 12 Pro to come with Bluetooth calling feature that will let you make calls without network

OPPO Reno 12 Pro to come with Bluetooth calling feature that will let you make calls without network
Vivo V40 Pro alternatives

Vivo V40 Pro alternatives: From Moto Edge 50 Ultra, Honor 200 Pro to Xiaomi 14 Civi
best budget smartwatch

10 Best Budget Smartwatches in India 2024: Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and others
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets