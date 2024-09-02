Vivo V40 vs Oppo Reno 12 Pro: Which smartphone to buy under Rs. 40000

Vivo V40 vs Oppo Reno 12 Pro: In search of a good-looking and feature-filled smartphone? Then Vivo V40 and Oppo Reno 12 Pro have been gaining much popularity in the mid-range segment. While both smartphones offer unique features, they are mostly known for their camera capabilities. Therefore, let's compare the smartphone in terms of specifications and camera features to know which smartphone is better under Rs.40000, Vivo V40 or Oppo Reno 12 Pro.

Vivo V40 vs Oppo Reno 12 Pro

Design and display: Vivo V40 and Oppo Reno 12 Pro both offer an attractive and premium-looking design. The Vivo V40 features a glass back with a Ganges Blue colour variant retaining a new different marble-like design. On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro features a dual-tone design. Vivo is offering an IP68 rating protection, whereas, Oppo is offering an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. Therefore, the Vivo V40 appears to be more durable.

For display technology and experience, the Vivo V40 features a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness. On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro features a 6.7-inch AMOLED curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1200nits peak brightness.



Camera features: Vivo V40 features a dual camera setup with ZEISS integration. The camera includes a 50MP sensor with OIS support and a 50MP ultrawide lens with autofocus. The smartphone also offers several AI features for editing.

The Oppo Reno 12 Pro features a triple-camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera with Sony LYT-600 Sensor and OIS support, a 50MP portrait camera with Samsung S5KJN5 Sensor and 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide camera.

Performance and battery: For performance, the Vivo V40 is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy processor which is specially designed for the Reno series. The smartphone offers up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

For lasting performance, the Vivo V40 is backed by a 5500mAh battery, whereas, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro comes with a 5000mAh battery. Both smartphones offer 80W fast-wired charging support.

Price: The Vivo V40 comes with a starting price of Rs.36999 for 12GB+256GB storage. On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro comes at a starting price of Rs.34999 for an 8GB+128GB storage variant.

