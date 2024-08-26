 Vivo T3 Ultra gets BIS, Bluetooth SIG certifications; India launch expected soon | Mobile News

Vivo T3 Ultra gets BIS, Bluetooth SIG certifications; India launch expected soon

The Vivo T3 Ultra has appeared on BIS and Bluetooth SIG certifications, hinting at its imminent launch in India. Here’s what we know so far.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Aug 26 2024, 12:14 IST
Vivo T3 Ultra gets BIS, Bluetooth SIG certifications
Vivo T3 Ultra is set to launch in India soon, following certifications from BIS and Bluetooth SIG. (Flipkart)

Vivo T3 Pro 5G is set to launch in India tomorrow, and Vivo is already preparing to introduce another model in its T-series, the Vivo T3 Ultra. This upcoming phone has recently been listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) websites. These certifications confirm the device's model number and name. The Vivo T3 Ultra is anticipated to be officially announced in India as early as September.

Also read: Vivo T3 Pro 5G launching in India on August 27: Check out confirmed specs, features, and more

Vivo T3 Ultra: BIS, Bluetooth SIG listing details

The Vivo T3 Ultra has surfaced on the Bluetooth SIG website first spotted by TheTechOutLook with the model number V2426. This model number was also previously listed on the GSMA/IMEI database, indicating that the phone is nearing its release.

Also read: Vivo V40 Pro alternatives: From Moto Edge 50 Ultra, Honor 200 Pro to Xiaomi 14 Civi

The appearance of the V2426 on the BIS registry suggests that India may be among the first markets to receive the Vivo T3 Ultra. However, detailed specifications for the device have yet to be revealed. Currently, specific details about the Vivo T3 Ultra's specifications remain undisclosed. However, the certifications indicate that Vivo is preparing for a prompt release.

Also read: Vivo X200 Mini chipset, design and other key details leaked online ahead of official launch: Here's what to expect

Vivo T3 Pro 5G: Specifications and Features (Expected) 

In the meantime, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G is set to debut in India on August 27. Expected features of the T3 Pro include a brighter curved display with up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness, an improvement over its predecessor. The rear camera setup is anticipated to include an 8MP ultrawide lens, an upgrade from the previous 2MP secondary camera. The T3 Pro will reportedly be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, replacing the Dimensity 7200 chipset found in the T2 Pro. This new chip is expected to offer better performance, as indicated by its higher AnTuTu benchmark score. Additionally, the T3 Pro is likely to feature a 5,500mAh battery, a significant increase from the 4,600mAh battery in the Vivo T2 Pro.

First Published Date: 26 Aug, 12:14 IST
Mobile News
