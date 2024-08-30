 Vivo X200 key specs revealed ahead of launch, battery details surface on certification website | Mobile News

Vivo X200 key specs revealed ahead of launch, battery details surface on certification website

Vivo's upcoming X200 series has surfaced on China's 3C certification site, revealing key details about its charging capabilities and potential specifications for the new phones.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Aug 30 2024, 12:46 IST
The 3C certification has confirmed that Vivo's upcoming X200 will support 90W charging. (Vivo)

Recent developments reveal significant details about the Vivo X200 series, a much-anticipated lineup expected to include both a standard model and a Pro version. Although rumours have circulated about the design, display, and chipset of these devices, the latest update comes from China's 3C certification site, shedding light on the charging capabilities of the Vivo X200.

Vivo X200: 3C certification Battery details

The certification documentation indicates a notable shift in the charging specifications compared to its predecessor. The Vivo X100, which debuted last year, supports a robust 120W wired charging. However, the Vivo X200 appears to mark a reduction in this area, with the certification revealing support for a 90W fast-charging standard.

The 3C certification unveiled a Vivo smartphone bearing the model number V2415A, which sources suggest is linked to the Vivo X200, TheTechOutlook reported. This model underwent testing with a charger identified as V9082L0A1-CN/V9082L0E1-CN, compatible with 90W fast charging. Consequently, if this information proves accurate, the Vivo X200 will offer a slower charging speed compared to the Vivo X100. Despite this, the X200 is expected to feature a larger battery capacity, estimated between 5,500mAh and 5,600mAh, compared to the 5,000mAh battery of the X100.

Vivo X200: Design and Specifications (Leaked)

In terms of design and features, the Vivo X200 is anticipated to present a compact flagship experience with a 6.4-inch or 6.5-inch display, boasting a 1.5K resolution. Both the standard and Pro models are likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC. Additionally, the X200 is rumoured to include a triple-camera setup on the rear, featuring a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens.

Design leaks suggest the Vivo X200 will have flat edges and a prominent circular camera module, while the Pro version may offer curved sides. Although Vivo has yet to confirm the official launch date, speculation suggests that the X200 series could be unveiled around the same period as the X100 series, which launched in China last November.

First Published Date: 30 Aug, 12:45 IST
