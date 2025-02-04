Vivo V50 official landing page goes live, India launch imminent: Key features and design revealed- All details

Vivo is gearing up for the launch of its latest V50 in India as the official landing page is now live, with key design and specifications confirmed ahead of the launch. Here's what we know so far.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 04 2025, 19:27 IST
Vivo V50 is set to launch in India soon, with official details now available on the website. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)

The Vivo V50 is making its way to India, with a dedicated landing page now live on Vivo's official website. This marks the company's latest move to introduce its mid-range smartphone, confirming that only the V50, not the V50 Pro, will be released in India.

Vivo V50: Design and Features

The Vivo V50's design is in line with the company's signature curved look, a trend that began with the V series. This device continues the tradition, though it stands out from its predecessors such as the Vivo S20, which featured a flat display with rounded edges. The new V50 closely resembles the Vivo V40, making it visually familiar yet fresh.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra rumoured to feature under-display selfie camera- Full details

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The landing page also highlights three colour options for the V50: Titanium Grey, Rose Red, and Starry Blue. Notably, the Starry Blue variant introduces "3D-Star technology" in India for the first time. To enhance durability, Vivo has equipped the V50's screen with Diamond Shield Glass, claiming it offers 50% better drop resistance compared to Schott glass used in earlier models. Additionally, the V50 boasts an IP68+IP69 rating, ensuring resistance against dust and water.

Also read: These Samsung Galaxy series no longer get security updates: Check if yours is on this list

Vivo V50: Camera and Performance Insights

The camera setup on the Vivo V50 continues the trend of high-quality photography. The phone retains the dual-camera system with a 50MP primary sensor featuring Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and a 50MP ultrawide lens with autofocus (AF). Both rear cameras support 4K video recording, providing flexibility for content creators. The front camera, a 50MP lens with AF, is designed to deliver sharp selfies.

The cameras are co-engineered with ZEISS, offering seven classic bokeh effects to enhance portrait shots. The rear of the phone is also equipped with a circular Aura flash module for improved lighting in low-light conditions.

Also read: Nothing Phone 3a series could feature an iPhone 16-like camera button: Details here

In terms of performance, the Vivo V50 is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and sports a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display. It also promises a long-lasting battery life with a 6,000 mAh battery, touted as the slimmest in its category. Vivo claims this battery can maintain smooth performance for up to 60 months. With several AI features also on board, the Vivo V50 looks set to offer a balanced performance package for users.

First Published Date: 04 Feb, 19:27 IST

First Published Date: 04 Feb, 19:27 IST
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Vivo V50 official landing page goes live, India launch imminent: Key features and design revealed- All details
