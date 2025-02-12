Vivo V50 price and key features leaked online ahead of February 17 launch in India- Details
Vivo V50's price and specifications have been leaked ahead of its official launch on February 17 in India. Here’s what we know so far.
The Vivo V50, set to launch in India on February 17, is poised to be the successor to the Vivo V40, bringing with it several upgrades. Details surrounding its pricing and features have already sparked significant interest in the tech community. Although the company has not officially confirmed the pricing, leaks suggest that the Vivo V50's price will range from Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 40,000, depending on the variant.
Vivo V50: Price in India (Expected)
The base model, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is expected to retail for Rs. 34,999. A mid-tier option with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage may be priced at Rs. 36,999, while the high-end model featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage could cost Rs. 40,999. The company is likely to offer promotional bank discounts, which may further reduce the price.
Vivo V50: Specifications and Features (Expected)
In terms of specifications, the Vivo V50 will come with notable upgrades, including a large 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, and users will have the option to choose configurations of up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone is also expected to feature a 6,000mAh battery, complemented by 90W fast charging capabilities.
On the camera front, the Vivo V50 will likely offer a Zeiss-powered 50MP primary camera and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. The front-facing camera will also be a 50MP unit, catering to those who prioritize high-quality selfies. Additionally, the device is rumoured to come with advanced AI post-image processing features designed to improve photo quality.
The Vivo V50 is expected to make waves in the market with its combination of powerful hardware, camera enhancements, and a significant focus on user experience. The company has also confirmed that the device will come in three colour options and feature quad-curved panels, further elevating its premium appeal.
