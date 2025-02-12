Vivo V50 price and key features leaked online ahead of February 17 launch in India- Details

The Vivo V50, set to launch in India on February 17, is poised to be the successor to the Vivo V40, bringing with it several upgrades. Details surrounding its pricing and features have already sparked significant interest in the tech community. Although the company has not officially confirmed the pricing, leaks suggest that the Vivo V50's price will range from Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 40,000, depending on the variant.

Vivo V50: Price in India (Expected)

The base model, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is expected to retail for Rs. 34,999. A mid-tier option with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage may be priced at Rs. 36,999, while the high-end model featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage could cost Rs. 40,999. The company is likely to offer promotional bank discounts, which may further reduce the price.

You may be interested in 7% OFF 7% OFF Vivo X200 Pro Titanium Gray

Titanium Gray 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 512 GB Storage 19% OFF 19% OFF Vivo Y300 Titanium Silver

Titanium Silver 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 23% OFF 23% OFF Vivo Y300 Plus Silk Black

Silk Black 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 46% OFF 46% OFF Vivo V40e Royal Bronze

Royal Bronze 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

Also read: iPhone SE 4 may arrive next week, new MacBook and other devices expected soon

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Vivo V50: Specifications and Features (Expected)

In terms of specifications, the Vivo V50 will come with notable upgrades, including a large 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, and users will have the option to choose configurations of up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone is also expected to feature a 6,000mAh battery, complemented by 90W fast charging capabilities.

Also read: “Without Siri, I wouldn't be here”: How iPhone saved Florida man's life after stroke

On the camera front, the Vivo V50 will likely offer a Zeiss-powered 50MP primary camera and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. The front-facing camera will also be a 50MP unit, catering to those who prioritize high-quality selfies. Additionally, the device is rumoured to come with advanced AI post-image processing features designed to improve photo quality.

Also read: OnePlus 13 gets a big discount during Red Rush Days, now available for just...

The Vivo V50 is expected to make waves in the market with its combination of powerful hardware, camera enhancements, and a significant focus on user experience. The company has also confirmed that the device will come in three colour options and feature quad-curved panels, further elevating its premium appeal.