Vivo V50 price and key features leaked online ahead of February 17 launch in India- Details

Vivo V50's price and specifications have been leaked ahead of its official launch on February 17 in India. Here’s what we know so far.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 12 2025, 19:20 IST
Smartphones launching in February 2025: Vivo V50, Samsung Galaxy A56, and more
Vivo V50
1/5 Vivo V50: In a recent leak, it was highlighted that Vivo is expected to launch its new generation V series smartphone in February. While the Vivo V50 Pro may launch later, the Vivo V50 may launch in the coming days with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. The smartphone will likley feature a dual camera setup that may include a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
2/5 Samsung Galaxy A56: Another smartphone that is expected to launch this month is the Samsung Galaxy A56 which will be a mid-range series smartphone. The smartphone will likely be powered by the Exynos 1580 SoC which may provide promising day-to-day performance. It may also come with a 50MP triple-camera setup and a 5100mAh battery.  (Samsung Galaxy)
3/5 iQOO Neo 10R: This smartphone is already confirmed to launch in India. Based on recent spottings on certifications and leaks, the iQOO Neo 10R is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. The smartphone is also expected to be launched under Rs.30000. Therefore, in the mid-range segment users may get some promising performance.  (Amazon)
Vivo V50
4/5 Xiaomi 15 Series: This is a flagship series smartphone which may include Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro. The smartphones are also expected to be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Apart from performance, the series will also focus on the camera, wherein, the vanilla model may feature a 50MP triple camera setup.  (Xiaomi)
Vivo V50
5/5 Realme Neo 7:  This smartphone has been in talks for quite some time with rumours surrounding the global launch. Reportedly, the Realme Neo 7 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor. It is expected to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Now, the official launch may take place this month. (Realme)
Vivo V50
The pricing and key features of the Vivo V50 have been leaked ahead of its launch in India on 17 February. (Vivo)

The Vivo V50, set to launch in India on February 17, is poised to be the successor to the Vivo V40, bringing with it several upgrades. Details surrounding its pricing and features have already sparked significant interest in the tech community. Although the company has not officially confirmed the pricing, leaks suggest that the Vivo V50's price will range from Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 40,000, depending on the variant.

Vivo V50: Price in India (Expected)

The base model, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is expected to retail for Rs. 34,999. A mid-tier option with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage may be priced at Rs. 36,999, while the high-end model featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage could cost Rs. 40,999. The company is likely to offer promotional bank discounts, which may further reduce the price.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Vivo V50: Specifications and Features (Expected)

In terms of specifications, the Vivo V50 will come with notable upgrades, including a large 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, and users will have the option to choose configurations of up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone is also expected to feature a 6,000mAh battery, complemented by 90W fast charging capabilities.

On the camera front, the Vivo V50 will likely offer a Zeiss-powered 50MP primary camera and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. The front-facing camera will also be a 50MP unit, catering to those who prioritize high-quality selfies. Additionally, the device is rumoured to come with advanced AI post-image processing features designed to improve photo quality.

The Vivo V50 is expected to make waves in the market with its combination of powerful hardware, camera enhancements, and a significant focus on user experience. The company has also confirmed that the device will come in three colour options and feature quad-curved panels, further elevating its premium appeal.

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets