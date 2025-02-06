Vivo V50, iQOO Neo 10R, and more: February's most anticipated smartphone launches

Here are all the smartphones you can expect to launch later this month.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 06 2025, 15:52 IST
Vivo V50
Vivo V50 is confirmed to launch in India with a new design, colour options, and more. (Vivo)

The launches this year have already kick-started, with major releases in January, in the form of the OnePlus 13 series, as well as the Samsung Galaxy S25 series. And with February already underway, things don't seem like they're going to slow down. In fact, multiple smartphone launches are lined up for this month, including from brands like Vivo, Realme, iQOO, and more. Let us tell you about all the phones you can expect to launch later this month. Read on for more details.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Top 5 AI features that just make sense

iQOO Neo 10R

iQOO is known for making performance-centric phones, and this phone is going to be no exception, coming in the mid-range category. Several details about the phone have already been confirmed by the brand, including the chipset, which is expected to be the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. The brand has also confirmed that the phone will feature a dual-camera setup, one of which could be a 50 MP Sony IMX 600 sensor, coupled with an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

Leaks and reports have suggested that this phone could make its way to the Indian market for around 30,000. As for the rest of its specs, you can expect a 6,000 mAh battery, and the phone could be available in two colour options.

Vivo V50

The Vivo V50 is going to be a camera-focused mid-range phone from the house of Vivo, and it is set to be a direct follow-up to the Vivo V50 from last year. The real highlight of the device is arguably going to be its optics, which deliver some of the best imagery in the smartphone category. The device is expected to launch on February 18th, as per reports, and it is likely to pack the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and run on Funtouch OS 15, based on Android 15.

Also Read: Vivo X200 Ultra camera, display specs tipped again ahead of official launch- Know what's coming

Realme Neo 7

As per a report by 91Mobiles, the Realme N7 is also expected to launch later this month. The phone is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus SoC and offer up to 16 GB of RAM. However, this should be taken with a grain of salt, as no official communication has been made by the brand.

OnePlus Open 2

OnePlus is expected to unveil the Oppo Find N5, which is globally anticipated to launch as the OnePlus Open 2. This will be the next big foldable from OnePlus, and several pieces of information are already out. According to tipsters, the Oppo Find N5, or the OnePlus Open 2, will measure just 4.2 mm when unfolded, making it much thinner than the Oppo Find N3, which is 5.8 mm unfolded. This will arguably make it the thinnest foldable ever. Other rumours include the phone featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite and the capacity to support 50W wireless charging.

Also Read: Nothing Phone 3a series launch: 3 upgrades we expect to see

First Published Date: 06 Feb, 15:52 IST
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Vivo V50, iQOO Neo 10R, and more: February's most anticipated smartphone launches
    Mobiles Laptops Tablets