Vivo X Fold 3 Pro to launch in India today: Know how to watch livestream, expected specs, price and more

Vivo is set to launch its first foldable smartphone, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, in India today. Here's what to expect from the event, including specs and how to watch the livestream.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jun 06 2024, 11:41 IST
Vivo is set to launch its first foldable smartphone, the X Fold 3 Pro, in India today with exciting features. (vivo)

Vivo is all set to unveil its first foldable smartphone in India, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, in a grand event scheduled for June 6. This marks the company's entry into the foldable phone market in the country, promising to bring forth AI capabilities. The launch event, eagerly awaited by tech enthusiasts, is slated for today. 

Last year, the Indian market witnessed a surge in popularity for foldable phones with notable releases like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, OnePlus Open, and Oppo Find N2 Flip. These devices garnered significant attention among consumers, paving the way for Vivo to step into the foldable phone arena in India.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Launch: How to Watch Livestream Event Online

The launch event for the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is scheduled to commence at 12 pm today. To catch all the action live, viewers can tune in to Vivo's official YouTube channel for the livestream. Alternatively, the event will also be streamed on their social media handles on  FacebookInstagram and X. It's recommended to log in a few minutes prior to the scheduled start time to ensure uninterrupted viewing.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Launch: Expected Price in India

In China, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro made its debut with a price tag of 9,999 yuan, approximately 1.17 lakh. It's anticipated that the phone will be priced below 1.5 lakh for the Indian market. Interested buyers can expect availability through Flipkart, Vivo India's online store, and various offline retail channels.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro: Expected Specs and Features

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is poised to be Vivo's first foldable phone launch outside of China. Speculations suggest that the Indian variant will closely mirror its global counterpart in terms of specifications. Insights from leaks and rumors offer a sneak peek into the potential features of the device.

Notably, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro could pioneer the integration of a Carbon Fibre Keel component in its hinge mechanism, enhancing both lightweight and durability. TUV Rheinland testing has reportedly validated the device's capability to endure up to 500,000 folds, equivalent to approximately 12 years of usage.

The phone is expected to feature dual displays: a 6.53-inch cover display and an 8.03-inch inner Amoled LTPO folding display. Both displays are projected to offer a resolution of 2480 x 2200 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+. Additionally, the device is anticipated to boast a peak brightness of 4,500 nits.

 

First Published Date: 06 Jun, 11:41 IST
