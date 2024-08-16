 Vivo X200 launch likely in early October, may miss out flagship Snapdragon chipset - Details here | Mobile News

Vivo and Oppo will likely launch their flagship phones early in October and the devices are expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
Updated on: Aug 16 2024, 07:21 IST
Vivo X200 will succeed the Vivo X100 in India. The Vivo X200 will likely debut alongside Vivo X200 Pro.

Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro will debut as the new flagship offering from the company soon. The Vivo X200 series succeeds the Vivo X100 series that comprises Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro. Although the company has not officially revealed anything directly about the Vivo X200 series, it has stated a few details about its upcoming flagship phone. If reports are to be believed the Vivo X200 will break cover alongside Vivo X200 Pro in October. As we approach the rumoured launch, a new detail about the Vivo X200 has surfaced online.

Vivo X200 to miss out on flagship Qualcomm chipset

Qualcomm will unveil its latest flagship chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 in October and it is long rumoured that Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro will be the first phones to be powered by the new SoC. As suggested by Weibo-based leaker Digital Chat Station, Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 along with Oppo Find X8 and Oppo Find X8 Pro will be launched before the Xiaomi 15 series. Suggesting that Vivo and Oppo will launch their flagship phones early in October and the devices will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400. It also backs the reports suggesting that MediaTek will launch its next-gen flagship chipset before Qualcomm this year.

Vivo X200 specifications (rumoured)

Vivo X200 is believed to feature a smaller 6.4-inch display when compared to its predecessor Vivo X100 that features a 6.78-inch display. On the other hand, the Vivo X200 Pro is expected to sport a slightly curved 6.7-inch display, both offering a 1.5K resolution. Vivo X200 is anticipated to offer Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the Vivo X200 is said to be powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Vivo X200 is expected to boast a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a primary 50MP camera customised by Sony and it may also include a periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

