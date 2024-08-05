 Vivo X100 Pro vs Honor Magic 6 Pro: Which flagship smartphone to consider [specs compared] | Mobile News

Vivo X100 Pro vs Honor Magic 6 Pro: Which flagship smartphone to consider [specs compared]

Vivo X100 Pro vs Honor Magic 6 Pro: Know which flagship smartphone is better in the flagship segment and if it's worth investing up to Rs.9 0000.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Aug 05 2024
Vivo X100 Pro vs Honor Magic 6 Pro: Which flagship smartphone to consider [specs compared]
Check out the specs comparison between the Honor Magic 6 Pro and Vivo X100 Pro. (Honor/ Vivo)

Vivo X100 Pro vs Honor Magic 6 Pro: This year Honor has launched some of its high-end smartphones in India such as the Honor 200 series and now the Magic 6 Pro. While the flagship segment is highly dominated by Samsung, Apple, and Google, the Honor Magic 6 Pro faces direct competition with the Vivo X100 Pro which was launched earlier this year. To have a greater understanding of Honor Magic 6 Pro, we have created an in-depth comparison with the Vivo X100 Pro. Check out how Honor Magic 6 Pro and Vivo X100 Pro are compared in the flagship segment. 

Also read: Honor Magic 6 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC launched in India

Vivo X100 Pro vs Honor Magic 6 Pro: Design and display

The Honor Magic 6 Pro was launched in August with a unique design and camera module. Additionally, the smartphone is recognised by DXOMARK for several areas such as camera, audio, performance, and others. The smartphone is protected by an Honor Nanocrystal shield, making drop and impact resistance. Lastly, Honor Magic 6 Pro has also received an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. On the other hand, the Vivo X100 Pro comes with a sun halo design for the camera module, to make the smartphone look premium. It is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Lens and has received an IP68 rating as well. 

Also read: Vivo V40 vs Vivo V30

In terms of display, the Honor Magic 6 Pro features a 6.8-inch AMOLED LTPO eye comfort display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 5000nits HDR peak brightness. Whereas, the Vivo X100 Pro sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 3000nits peak brightness. 

Vivo X100 Pro vs Honor Magic 6 Pro: Camera, performance, and software

For multitasking and effective performance, the Honor Magic 6 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with 12GB LPDDR5XRAM  and up to 512GB internal storage. The smartphone runs on MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14. On the other hand, the Vivo X100 Pro is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 processor coupled with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. The smartphone runs on custom Vivo UI based on Android 14. Therefore, both smartphones offer powerful performance. 

In terms of photography, the Honor Magic 6 Pro comes with a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera with OIS supports, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 180MP periscope camera with 2.5x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom capabilities.  Whereas, the Vivo X100 Pro comes with a 50MP triple camera setup co-engineered with a Zeiss lens. The smartphone comes with both periscope and telephoto lens capabilities with 4.3x optical zoom. Additionally, to enhance camera performance, the Vivo X100 Pro also comes with a Vivo V3 chip. 

Also read: Vivo X200 specifications, design, features and more tipped ahead of rumoured October launch

Vivo X100 Pro vs Honor Magic 6 Pro: Battery and charging

Lastly, the Honor Magic 6 Pro is backed by a 5600 mAh battery that supports 80W fast wired charging and 66W wireless charging. The Vivo X100 Pro is equipped with a 5260 mAh battery that supports 100W fast wired charging and 50W Qi wireless charging. 

First Published Date: 05 Aug, 09:41 IST
