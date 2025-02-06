Vivo X200 Ultra camera, display specs tipped again ahead of official launch- Know what’s coming

Vivo X200 Ultra is expected to launch in April with some eye-catching specs and significant camera upgrades. While the Vivo X200 Pro has already won many hearts, we are still excited to see what the Ultra variant has in store for the users. Now, as the launch is inching closer, several leaks surrounding the smartphone have been making our way, giving us a glimpse of what the Vivo X200 will look like. In a new leak, some of the major specifications of the smartphone were tipped, revealing the camera and display features. If you are eagerly waiting for the Vivo X200 Ultra launch, then checkout is expected to come.

Vivo X200 Ultra camera specs

A tipster, who goes by the name Digital Chat Station, shared a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo revealing some crucial information about the Vivo X200 Ultra ahead of launch. The post highlighted that the smartphone may feature a circular camera island similar to the X200 Pro and may house triple camera sensors. It may include a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 200MP periscope lens. It was further revealed that the Vivo X200 Ultra's main camera might offer 1.5x zoom, and the ultrawide lens may offer a 1x wider view.

Apart from camera features, the Vivo X200 Ultra may come with a 6.8-inch 2K LTPO OLED display with slimmer bezels and curved edges, which may give the smartphone a more refined look and feel. However, note that the specs are based on leaks and speculations and we may have to a few months more to confirm these details.

Vivo X200 Ultra launch: What to expect

The Vivo X200 Ultra is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset instead of a MediaTek chip. The smartphone will likely run on a 6000mAh battery that may support 90W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The smartphone may run on Funtouch OS 15-based Android 15. Apart from the Vivo X200 Ultra, the company is also expected to launch Vivo X200 Mini in India and Vivo X200S in China.

