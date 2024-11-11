Vivo X200, X200 Pro global launch date leaked- Here’s when new-gen may debut

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Nov 11 2024, 10:08 IST
Vivo X200, X200 Pro global launch date leaked- Here’s when new-gen may debut
Vivo X200 series recently made its debut in the Chinese market and now it is expected to make its global launch in the coming weeks. Earlier, it was reported that the Vivo X200 and X200 Pro will likely be launched globally in the second week of December. However, a new leak has surfaced, showcasing a November launch date. While we wait for an official launch announcement, Vivo has started to tease the device hinting towards an imminent global launch. Know when the Vivo X200 series could be in India. 

Vivo X200, X200 Pro launch date 

A tipster named Paras Guglani shared a post on X showcasing the marketing image of the Vivo X200 series saying “Coming soon”. In the caption, the tipster has mentioned a speculative launch date which is scheduled for November 22. However, it's unsure if the mentioned date is for a global launch or for any specific region such as Malaysia or India. Therefore, we may have to wait a little longer for the official launch announcement from Vivo to know when the Vivo X200 series will officially launch. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Apart from the rumoured launch date, the Vivo X200 and X200 Pro have recently appeared on several global certification listings, therefore, in no time we will know more about the devices. 

Vivo X200, X200 Pro specifcation 

The Vivo X200 will likely feature a  6.67-inch OLED 8T LTPS micro-quad-curved display whereas, the X200 Pro may come with a 6.78-inch OLED 8T LTPO micro-quad-curved display. Both displays may offer a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness. Both devices are expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

The Vivo X200 series is expected to come with an upgraded camera setup for an advanced photography experience. Rumours suggest that the base X200 may come with a 50MP main camera with Sony IMX921 sensor and OIS support, a 50MP ultra-wide camera with Samsung JN1 sensor, and a 50MP 3x periscope lens with LYT-600 sensor and OIS.  On the other hand, the X200 Pro may get a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYT-818 sensor and OIS support, a 200MP 3.7x periscope lens with Samsung S5KHP9 sensor, and a  50MP ultra-wide camera with Samsung JN1 sensor. 

More specs and features are expected to be revealed during the official launch. 

First Published Date: 11 Nov, 10:08 IST
