OPPO A3 Pro Indian model images leaked: Major changes expected compared to Chinese unit
Considering a smartphone around the ₹20,000 mark? The OPPO A3 Pro might soon emerge as a strong contender. Here’s what you can expect.
OPPO may be planning to expand its presence in the ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 price bracket in the Indian mobile market with the launch of the OPPO A3 Pro. According to 91Mobiles, the Indian variant is expected to differ significantly from its Chinese counterpart, as suggested by a series of leaked images.
Also read: Iqoo Z9 Turbo Plus to launch soon with MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC- All details
You may be interested in
- Glazed Green
- 12 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Lava Red
- 8 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Glowing Black
- 4 GB RAM
- 64 GB Storage
- Silvery Grey
- 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM
- 256 GB Storage
OPPO A3 Pro: What to Expect from the Design
Initially, only the rear design of the device was leaked, but new images shared by the publication provide a more comprehensive look at the upcoming model. The back of the alleged OPPO A3 Pro features a dual-camera setup, likely including wide and ultra-wide sensors, along with a ring flash. The finish appears glossy with a shimmering purple texture, and the OPPO branding is visible at the bottom of the back panel.
mobile to buy?
Also read: iPhone 16 Plus vs iPhone 15 Plus: What to expect from Apple's next ‘big' phone
The front of the device shows noticeable top and bottom bezels, indicating that the bezels may not be as thin as some might expect. The front camera is housed in a modestly sized cutout, appropriate for the device's segment.
OPPO A3 Pro: Expected Price in India and Specifications
According to tipster Sudhanshu via 91Mobiles, the OPPO A3 Pro might be priced at ₹17,999 for the entry-level model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, while the higher-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage could cost ₹19,999.
Also read: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra available at a massive discount: Here's how to buy it for under ₹75,000
In terms of specifications, the device is rumored to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, a 6.6-inch panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a dual-camera setup with a 50MP wide and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The front camera is expected to be a 16MP unit. Additionally, the device might support 45W SuperVOOC charging and include Splash Touch technology, allowing for use even with water splashes on the screen.
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71718794623789