 OPPO A3 Pro Indian model images leaked: Major changes expected compared to Chinese unit | Mobile News

OPPO A3 Pro Indian model images leaked: Major changes expected compared to Chinese unit

Considering a smartphone around the 20,000 mark? The OPPO A3 Pro might soon emerge as a strong contender. Here’s what you can expect.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 19 2024, 16:35 IST
OPPO A3 Pro Indian model images leaked
OPPO is steadily broadening its footprint in India's entry-level and mid-range segments. (Oppo )

OPPO may be planning to expand its presence in the 15,000 to 20,000 price bracket in the Indian mobile market with the launch of the OPPO A3 Pro. According to 91Mobiles, the Indian variant is expected to differ significantly from its Chinese counterpart, as suggested by a series of leaked images.

Also read: Iqoo Z9 Turbo Plus to launch soon with MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC- All details

You may be interested in

18% OFF
OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G
  • Glazed Green
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹30,999₹37,999
Buy now
17% OFF
OPPO F25 Pro
  • Lava Red
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹23,999₹28,999
Buy now
36% OFF
OPPO A18
  • Glowing Black
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
₹8,999₹13,999
Buy now
32% OFF
OPPO Reno10 5G
  • Silvery Grey
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹26,490₹38,999
Buy now

OPPO A3 Pro: What to Expect from the Design

Initially, only the rear design of the device was leaked, but new images shared by the publication provide a more comprehensive look at the upcoming model. The back of the alleged OPPO A3 Pro features a dual-camera setup, likely including wide and ultra-wide sensors, along with a ring flash. The finish appears glossy with a shimmering purple texture, and the OPPO branding is visible at the bottom of the back panel.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: iPhone 16 Plus vs iPhone 15 Plus: What to expect from Apple's next ‘big' phone

The front of the device shows noticeable top and bottom bezels, indicating that the bezels may not be as thin as some might expect. The front camera is housed in a modestly sized cutout, appropriate for the device's segment.

OPPO A3 Pro: Expected Price in India and Specifications

According to tipster Sudhanshu via 91Mobiles, the OPPO A3 Pro might be priced at 17,999 for the entry-level model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, while the higher-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage could cost 19,999.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra available at a massive discount: Here's how to buy it for under 75,000

In terms of specifications, the device is rumored to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, a 6.6-inch panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a dual-camera setup with a 50MP wide and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The front camera is expected to be a 16MP unit. Additionally, the device might support 45W SuperVOOC charging and include Splash Touch technology, allowing for use even with water splashes on the screen.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Jun, 16:35 IST
Tags:
Trending:
Home Mobile Mobile News OPPO A3 Pro Indian model images leaked: Major changes expected compared to Chinese unit
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5 RP: Join Lucid City for immersive roleplaying, economy, and community-driven experiences in 2024

GTA 5 RP: Join Lucid City for immersive roleplaying, economy, and community-driven experiences in 2024
GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on Netflix hits 30 million downloads

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on Netflix hits 30 million downloads; GTA 5 among top PS downloads
Red Dead Redemption 3 may follow GTA 6

Red Dead Redemption 3 may follow GTA 6's long development timeline
GTA Online disables Diamond Casino Heist feature across platforms amid security breach concerns

GTA Online disables Diamond Casino Heist feature across platforms amid security breach concerns
GTA Online: Major weekly discounts on vehicles and properties until June 19

GTA Online: Major weekly discounts on vehicles and properties until June 19

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets