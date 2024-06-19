OPPO A3 Pro Indian model images leaked: Major changes expected compared to Chinese unit

OPPO may be planning to expand its presence in the ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 price bracket in the Indian mobile market with the launch of the OPPO A3 Pro. According to 91Mobiles, the Indian variant is expected to differ significantly from its Chinese counterpart, as suggested by a series of leaked images.

Also read: Iqoo Z9 Turbo Plus to launch soon with MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC- All details

You may be interested in 18% OFF 18% OFF OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G Glazed Green

Glazed Green 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 17% OFF 17% OFF OPPO F25 Pro Lava Red

Lava Red 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 36% OFF 36% OFF OPPO A18 Glowing Black

Glowing Black 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM 64 GB Storage 32% OFF 32% OFF OPPO Reno10 5G Silvery Grey

Silvery Grey 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM

8GB RAM + 256GB ROM 256 GB Storage

OPPO A3 Pro: What to Expect from the Design

Initially, only the rear design of the device was leaked, but new images shared by the publication provide a more comprehensive look at the upcoming model. The back of the alleged OPPO A3 Pro features a dual-camera setup, likely including wide and ultra-wide sensors, along with a ring flash. The finish appears glossy with a shimmering purple texture, and the OPPO branding is visible at the bottom of the back panel.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: iPhone 16 Plus vs iPhone 15 Plus: What to expect from Apple's next ‘big' phone

The front of the device shows noticeable top and bottom bezels, indicating that the bezels may not be as thin as some might expect. The front camera is housed in a modestly sized cutout, appropriate for the device's segment.

OPPO A3 Pro: Expected Price in India and Specifications

According to tipster Sudhanshu via 91Mobiles, the OPPO A3 Pro might be priced at ₹17,999 for the entry-level model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, while the higher-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage could cost ₹19,999.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra available at a massive discount: Here's how to buy it for under ₹75,000

In terms of specifications, the device is rumored to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, a 6.6-inch panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a dual-camera setup with a 50MP wide and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The front camera is expected to be a 16MP unit. Additionally, the device might support 45W SuperVOOC charging and include Splash Touch technology, allowing for use even with water splashes on the screen.