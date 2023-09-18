Icon

Warning! Don't use the wrong USB-C cable with your new iPhone 15; here’s why

Apple has urged iPhone 15 users to use the official USB-C cables that meet safety requirements. Know what the iPhone USB-C cable is about.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Sep 18 2023, 17:09 IST
iPhone 15 sale: Check Croma, Amazon, Flipkart and other offers
Beware of using unofficial USB-C cables on your brand-new iPhone 15. (Photo by Nic Coury / AFP)
1/5 Apple unveiled its new iPhone 15 lineup on September 12, 2023, at the launch event. The lineup has four new models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The pre-booking of these iPhones has begun from September 15 and it will go on sale from September 22.  (Apple)
Beware of using unofficial USB-C cables on your brand-new iPhone 15. (Photo by Nic Coury / AFP)
2/5 iPhone 15 deals on Amazon: The pre-order for all the iPhone 15 models has started on Amazon. The e-commerce website is offering flat Rs.5000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit card transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 65940. The iPhone 15 base models will start from Rs.79900 and the Pro models will begin from 134900. (REUTERS)
Beware of using unofficial USB-C cables on your brand-new iPhone 15. (Photo by Nic Coury / AFP)
3/5 iPhone 15 deals on Croma: Croma offers online as well as in-store deals for iPhone 15 buyers. Buyers can pre-book the new iPhone 15 series at just Rs.2000. Buyers can get a Rs. 5000 benefit on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus and Rs. 4000 on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models by using their HDFC Bank credit card. They can also get Rs.6000 off by trading-in their old smartphone. Additionally, there is no cost EMI for up to 24 months. (Apple)
Beware of using unofficial USB-C cables on your brand-new iPhone 15. (Photo by Nic Coury / AFP)
4/5 iPhone 15 deals on Flipkart: The pre-booking price of the standard iPhone 15 models start from Rs.89900. On EMI transactions with a Kotak Bank credit card, buyers can enjoy an immediate 10% discount. HDFC Bank credit card users can avail a generous Rs. 5,000 discount. You can also exchange your old smartphone for a new iPhone 15 and get up to 51000 off depending on the condition of your phone. (Photo by Nic Coury / AFP) (AFP)
Beware of using unofficial USB-C cables on your brand-new iPhone 15. (Photo by Nic Coury / AFP)
5/5 iPhone 15 deals on Vijay Sales: The electronic retail store is also offering bank offers while pre-booking any of the iPhone 15 models. Buyers can get a Rs. 4000 immediate discount on HDFC Bank Credit card. They are also offering a 7.5% instant discount up to Rs.7500 on HSBC Credit Card EMI.  (AP)
Beware of using unofficial USB-C cables on your brand-new iPhone 15. (Photo by Nic Coury / AFP)
Beware of using unofficial USB-C cables on your brand-new iPhone 15. (Photo by Nic Coury / AFP) (AFP)

Apple launched its new iPhone 15 lineup on September 12, at the Wonderlust event. The company announced various new additions and improvements to the new generation including the transition to the USB-C type charging port, from the old Lightning port, on all the newly launched devices. Now, as per recent reports, Apple is urging iPhone 15 users to use USB-C cables that meet safety regulations to keep their new iPhone safe. Know more about the warning here.

iPhone 15 USB-C cables safety regulations

According to a report by Express UK, iPhone 15 owners are being advised to remain extremely cautious while using a USB-C cable, as it could lead to severe damage to their device if it does not meet the stringent Apple safety guidelines. USB-C charging port is a first for all iPhones and many users may not be aware of the consequences of using a charger that is not compatible.

According to a New Times report, all USB-C cables are not all similar. The iPhone's Lightning cable for example has two chips, one of which has Apple authentication, and the other acts as a fuse that isolates damage to the charger and iPhone during electricity fluctuations. In terms of USB-C cables, all cables are not built with the same protection mechanisms and some cheap chargers can actually damage an iPhone 15. Also read: iPhone 15 sale: Check Croma, Amazon, Flipkart and other offers

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

To protect your iPhone 15 from any malfunction caused by chargers, Apple recommends using MFi badge chargers, these chargers are certified by Apple and they can be utilized for all Apple products. Additionally, if you are using other brand chargers, make sure that they meet certain safety regulations. Ensure your charging setup includes a robust cable and a high-quality charging brick.

The shift from Lighting charge to USB-C port may come as a new experience for iPhone users, however, Apple ensures that the change will bring various benefits and improve the user experience.

The iPhone 15 lineup is now available for pre-booking and it will go on sale from September 22, 2023. So, make sure to purchase their Adapter and USB-C cable for safe and fast charging. Furthermore, iPhone users can also go for wireless charging to avoid such mishaps entirely.

First Published Date: 18 Sep, 17:05 IST
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max deliveries slip to November in sign of demand
jhgfds
Apple iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max launch with NavIC GPS made by ISRO
n-tho-duc-hcQ96rw8cMI-unsplash
Why has France banned sale of the Apple iPhone 12?
WhatsApp Channels
WhatsApp Channels introduced in India; Katrina Kaif, Indian Cricket Team now on board
Apple_7
iPhone 15 Plus: Price, specs, features, more
