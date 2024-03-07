 Xiaomi 14 series launched in India! From features to price, know all about the Xiaomi 14 Ultra and Xiaomi 14 | Mobile News

Xiaomi 14 series launched in India! From features to price, know all about the Xiaomi 14 Ultra and Xiaomi 14

Xiaomi has finally taken the wraps off its latest smartphone, the Xiaomi 14 series in India. This year’s lineup includes the base Xiaomi 14 as well as the flagship Xiaomi 14 Ultra. From features to price, know all about the Xiaomi 14 series.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 07 2024, 19:04 IST
The Xiaomi 14 series has been launched in India. Check details. (Xiaomi)
The Xiaomi 14 series has been launched in India. Check details. (Xiaomi)

After weeks of anticipation, the Xiaomi 14 series has been launched in India today, March 5. The Chinese tech giant is bringing two smartphones to India - Xiaomi 14 Ultra and Xiaomi 14, as part of its flagship smartphone lineup. Prior to launch, Xiaomi was expected to launch just the base smartphone in India but the company has sprung a positive surprise by bringing its flagship model to the Indian market as well. From features to price, know all about the Xiaomi 14 series.

First Published Date: 07 Mar, 19:04 IST
