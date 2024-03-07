Xiaomi 14 series launched in India! From features to price, know all about the Xiaomi 14 Ultra and Xiaomi 14

After weeks of anticipation, the Xiaomi 14 series has been launched in India today, March 5. The Chinese tech giant is bringing two smartphones to India - Xiaomi 14 Ultra and Xiaomi 14, as part of its flagship smartphone lineup. Prior to launch, Xiaomi was expected to launch just the base smartphone in India but the company has sprung a positive surprise by bringing its flagship model to the Indian market as well. From features to price, know all about the Xiaomi 14 series.

Also Read: Xiaomi 14 launch expectations