 Xiaomi 15 Pro camera specifications revealed: Here's what to expect from this flagship smartphone

Xiaomi 15 Pro camera specifications revealed: Here’s what to expect from this flagship smartphone

The Xiaomi 15 Pro camera leaked months before launch. Know how Xiaomi plans to upgrade the new generation of smartphones.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jun 11 2024, 12:59 IST
The Xiaomi 15 Pro is expected to feature a triple camera setup; know what’s coming. (Xiaomi)

The Xiaomi 15 series will debut later this year in the flagship segment with the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. As people have been waiting for the new generation, a new leak has revealed the camera specification of the Xiaomi 15 Pro, which showcases some major upgrades from its predecessor. Since the Xiaomi 15 series is a camera- and performance-centric smartphone, the company may have all their focus on improving this segment of the upcoming smartphone. 

Also read: Xiaomi 14 CIVI price tipped ahead of June 12 launch

More about Xiaomi 15 Pro
Xiaomi 15 Pro
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
  • 6.82 inches Display Size
₹68,990
Check details
See full Specifications

Xiaomi 15 Pro camera specs

According to a tipster Experience More on Weibo (via Gadgets360), the Xiaomi 15 Pro is expected to come with a triple camera setup with upgraded sensors than the Xiaomi 14 Pro. The smartphone will likely consist of a 50MP OV50K (an upgraded OmniVision sensor) with a 1-inch sensor. However, it was earlier speculated that the 1-inch sensor would be limited to only the “Ultra” model of the series, but with the Xiaomi 15 Pro, users will be getting a much-needed upgrade. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: OPPO F27 Pro Plus 5G, Xiaomi 14 CIVI and more: Smartphones that will launch this week [June 2024]

Additionally, the Xiaomi 15 Pro is expected to get an upgraded telephoto camera with a 50MP Sony IMX882 3x telephoto lens instead of the Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor. To many, the camera sensor may seem enticing, but reportedly, it is expected to balance energy consumption and other good technical features. The tipster also revealed that the aperture size of the cameras is yet to be determined, which will reveal the overall camera performance of the Xiaomi 15 Pro.

Xiaomi 15 Pro Specs

The Xiaomi 15 Pro is rumoured to feature a 2K micro-curved display that may support an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. More about the smartphone is yet to be revealed, as it is currently months away from its official launch timeline. 

Also read: Smartphones to launch in India in June 2024

As the launch nears with each passing month, we may get to hear more about the Xiaomi 15 series via leaks and rumours. However, we must wait for the official announcement to confirm what the Xiaomi 15 series has in store for users. 

First Published Date: 11 Jun, 12:59 IST
