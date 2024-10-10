iPhone 15 Pro is available for under ₹98,000 on Flipkart, making it a value-for-money proposition for most. However, a few users should certainly choose it over the iPhone 16 Pro, considering the value-for-money factor and its easy availability. Who should buy it, how to get this deal, and which variant to pick? Let us answer all these questions for you in this article. Read on.

iPhone 15 Pro for Under ₹ 98,000 on Flipkart – How to Get This Deal

Currently, the iPhone 15 Pro 128GB model is listed for ₹1,05,999, which is already a big discount compared to its MRP. However, you can sweeten the deal by applying card offers. You can get ₹8,000 off instantly if you use a compatible bank credit card, including Axis Bank, bringing the price down to ₹97,999. In summary, you end up getting an iPhone with Apple Intelligence features that are almost identical to the latest iPhone 16 Pro, for nearly ₹22,000 less.

That being said, do keep in mind that you get 128GB storage with the base model, so if that isn't enough, you may want to opt for the 256GB model, which is also fairly priced.

Who Should Get the iPhone 15 Pro?

iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and the rest of the iPhone 16 series have been out for a few weeks now, but as with most years, it has been difficult to get hold of them—especially the Pro Max. That said, you may not need to buy the latest and greatest, as the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are quite similar to the iPhone 16 Pro models in terms of design and build.

These users should opt for the iPhone 15 Pro over the iPhone 16 Pro:

You want to save around ₹ 20,000.

20,000. You don't care about 4K 120FPS video recording on the iPhone 16 Pro.

You prefer the more compact 6.1-inch OLED display instead of the 6.3-inch panel on the iPhone 16 Pro.

You don't plan on using the Camera Control button.

You want the Natural Titanium finish, which is available with the iPhone 15 Pro as well.

You need a phone urgently and don't want to wait for iPhone 16 Pro orders to ship.

