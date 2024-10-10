 Millions of Indians are buying used mobiles over new ones: 5G and iPhone effect? | Mobile News

Millions of Indians are buying used mobiles over new ones: 5G and iPhone effect?

Affordable iPhones and the push to upgrade to 5G speeds are two major factors driving the growth of the used smartphone market in India.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Oct 10 2024, 14:26 IST
Iphone 16 Pro launch
Buying Pro iPhones for cheap in the used market is a trend that has become quite popular these days. (Hindustan Times Tech)

Indians are starting to prefer buying used smartphones, and IDC research shows that in 2024, around 20 million used smartphones will be traded, representing a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 9.6%. This growth surpasses the new smartphone shipment growth, which stands at 5.5% YoY with approximately 154 million units shipped. According to IDC, one of the major drivers of the used smartphone market's growth is the increasing demand for 5G phones, along with the desire to own quality devices, like iPhones, without paying a premium price.

Also Read: iPhone 15 Pro available for under 98,000 on Flipkart – These users should buy it over iPhone 16 Pro

You may be interested in

Apple iPhone 16 Pro 256GB
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 16
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹79,900
Buy now
Apple iPhone 16 Plus
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹89,900
Buy now
13% OFF
Apple iPhone 13
  • Blue
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹51,999₹59,900
Buy now

Used Smartphones Are More Popular Than Ever Before

IDC highlights a growing trend among Indian consumers who want to own high-quality devices without spending too much. Buying used handsets fulfils this desire, leading to more trades and contributing to the 9.6% YoY growth.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Another significant factor is the rising popularity of 5G in the country. Currently, only one-third of smartphone users in India have access to 5G. Given the high price gap between 4G and 5G smartphones, many consumers are opting to purchase mid-range 5G phones in the used market to experience 5G at a more affordable price point.

IDC predicts that the Indian used smartphone market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% over the next five years, reaching 26.5 million units per annum by 2028.

Also Read: iPhone 17 Pro colour variants leaked, showcases new exciting titanium colours

iPhone: The Top Choice in the Used Smartphone Market

iPhones are aspirational products in India, and purchasing one in the used market makes them accessible to many people who cannot afford to buy them at full price. In fact, iPhones are leading the used smartphone space, capturing a quarter of the market, according to IDC's Quarterly Used Device Tracker. Popular models include the iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13, all of which are in high demand for this reason.

iPhones like the iPhone 13 can now be bought for around 25,000 to 35,000 in the used market, which becomes an attractive proposition for many buyers. For some Android users, this can even influence their decision to switch to an iPhone.

In fact, buying models like the iPhone 15 Pro in the used market is also a tredn that we have seen. Customers can easily buy handsets in good to mind condition, with 90% and above battery health for around 75,000. This makes owing these ‘Pro' devices easier than ever before.

Also Read: Apple October event 2024: iPad Mini 7 expected to launch with new features and updates- All details

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Oct, 14:26 IST
Trending: iphone 16 at just 27000 in india? reddit user reveals how he got the deal iphone se 4 launch inching closer: lg, boe to make displays for apple mid-ranger iphone se 4 launch likely in march: why it may be the best option for most buyers iphone 17 slim: key details and will it become the most expensive iphone of 2025? ios 18.1 release inching closer, new beta rolled out: check what’s new samsung galaxy s24 fe vs samsung galaxy s23 fe: specs, features, and more samsung galaxy s25 lineup may feature only snapdragon 8 gen 4 chips due to low exynos 2500 yield: report vivo x200 pro 200mp periscope camera teased ahead of october 14 launch- know what’s coming apple india festive offer is here! free beats solo buds with iphone 15 and big savings on macs, iphone 16 oneplus 13 may the first to feature snapdragon 8 elite chip; teaser hints at ‘extreme’ performance
Home Mobile Mobile News Millions of Indians are buying used mobiles over new ones: 5G and iPhone effect?
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

Fans disappointed by Rockstar Games recent announcement: What does It mean for GTA 6’s future?
Indus Battle Royale game

Indus Battle Royale game to be available for Android, iPhone users from October 16: Here’s everything you need to know
Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption to finally hit on PC with new enhancements for cowboy fans- Details
PlayStation Pulse earbuds, Pulse Elite headphones launched in India with Link tech, AI noise rejection: All details

PlayStation Pulse Explore earbuds, Pulse Elite headphones launched in India with Link tech, AI noise rejection
GTA Online Zombie mode

GTA Online Zombie mode to release tomorrow: Get ready for a spooky survival challenge and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Smartphones

Realme C53 to POCO M5, here is a list 5 budget-friendly phones with stellar cameras
jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon
iPhone 16 Pro, iphone 15 pro, samsung s23 ultra

4 best smartphone deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion sales: iPhone 15 Pro, Pixel 8 and more

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets