 OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite review: Reliable smartphone under Rs.20000

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite review: Reliable mid-range smartphone for light performance

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite review: Know if this smartphone under Rs.20000 is worth the hype. Check out the review to know its overall performance. 

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Sep 07 2024, 09:00 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite review: Reliable mid-range smartphone for light performance
Here’s the in-depth OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite review to know if it's worth the upgrade over the predecessor. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite review: OnePlus Nord CE 4 series is the company's mid-range offering that includes the vanilla Nord CE 4 and a toned-down version which is known as the Nord CE 4 Lite. The lite version of the series is cheaper and offers different performance and user experience. Last year, the OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite gained much popularity in the segment, and now we have the new generation of the CE Lite model which was launched earlier this year.

This year OnePlus has integrated several upgrades that include an AMOLED display, improved battery, and much more. However, does match the expectations of last year? Well, I tested the smartphone for over 2 weeks now to know how it performs in terms of gaming, multitasking, camera and others. While the smartphone lacks heavy-duty tasks, it beautifully manages day-to-day tasks to satisfy users' needs. Check out the in-depth review of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite review: Design and display

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite comes in three colour options: Mega Blue, Ultra Orange, and Super Silver. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite comes in three colour options: Mega Blue, Ultra Orange, and Super Silver. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite was launched with a new design in comparison to its predecessor. However, the design is very basic and retains two camera sensors. The smartphone comes with a plastic design with a glossy rear panel. The smartphone is quite simplistic compared to other smartphones in the segment, however, I believe the colour tones or options could have been better. Since I received the Mega Blue, the colour is quite vibrant which may not be liked by everyone like me. However, the Grey colour option of the smartphone looked decent.

Also read: OnePlus Nord Buds 3 is launching on September 17 in India: All details

The smartphone attracts dust or fingerprints which may require constant cleaning, however, it provides a decent grip in the hands. On the back, the smartphone features two vertically placed camera sensors and two LED Flashlights. Overall, the design of the smartphone is decent in the price range.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite offers 2100nits peak brightness. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite offers 2100nits peak brightness. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

In terms of display, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite features a new 6.67-inch AMOLED display which significantly boosts the experience in comparison to last year's Nord CE 3 Lite. The viewing experience of the smartphone was decent considering it offers Full-HD+ resolution. I managed to watch some YouTube videos and Netflix on the smartphone and the colours were punchy. Since the smartphone offers a 120Hz refresh rate, it was quick and responsive while switching between apps, scrolling, or making any quick actions. Another impressive feature of the smartphone is that it offers up to 2100nits peak brightness which allows effective viewing even during direct sunlight.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite review: Camera

 

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite
The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite comes with a dual camera setup. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite comes with a dual camera setup. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite features a dual-camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYT-600 sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. While many may assume the 108MP camera on Nord CE 3 Lite may offer better image quality, however, the Nord CE 4 Lite comes with a Sony LYT-600 sensor that has significantly improved the camera performance. The main camera captures promising images with great clarity and accurate colours, however, you'll notice a high amount of saturation that takes away the natural colours of the images. The post-processing results are quite dramatic which may not be preferred by many. However, in several cases it makes the scene look good if you are someone who prefers putting dramatic filters on images.

Also read: OnePlus asks Rs.42,000 to repair phone that costs Rs.38,700 now- Company responds

Surprisingly, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite captured detailed images during low light conditions, as you will not see much grainy or hazy effect. While there is over-saturation it does a great job considering the price range. Therefore, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite camera performance is promising if not the best in the segment, however, it is competitive due to detailed and sharp image quality.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite review: Performance

 

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is powered by Snapdragon 695 SoC. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is powered by Snapdragon 695 SoC. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC similar to last year's Nord CE 3 Lite, therefore, no significant performance is expected. While I did not test the Nord CE 3 Lite to provide you with comparable performance, however, this review is based on how the smartphone worked out for me. The smartphone performs quite well with day-to-day usage such as scrolling through social media, browsing, watching OTT content and others. However, the smartphone struggles with heavy-duty tasks such as graphic-intensive gaming. Therefore, this smartphone is for someone who is heavily reliant on a smartphone for gaming or multitasking.

From the software point of view, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite runs on OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14 which offers a seamless user experience. However, you will notice pre-installed apps.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite review: Battery

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is backed by an upgraded 5500mAh battery that easily lasts up to a day with a single charge on moderate usage. Additionally, the battery does not drain very quickly even with demanding tasks, making it a reliable smartphone in terms of battery life. Additionally, it supports 80W fast charging that powers up the device within 45 minutes.

Also read: OnePlus and OPPO's upcoming phones may get Apple MagSafe-style wireless charging, accessories: Details here

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite review: Verdict

 

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite
(Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
(Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite comes at a starting price of Rs.19999 and it offers several advanced features with an AMOLED display, Sony sensor, 5500mAh battery, and others making it a great deal. However, a lack of upgrades in performance may affect the buyer's choice. Therefore, if you want a decent viewing experience and camera quality you can consider buying a OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite. However, there are other competitors in the market including CMF Phone 1, Realme P1, and others offering better performance.

 

Rating
3 out of 5
Price
INR 19,999/-
Product Name
Nord CE 4 Lite
Brand Name
OnePlus
Pros
  • Crisp display
  • Decent day-to-day performace
  • Good battery life
Cons
  • Poor colour options
  • Not for multitasking
  • Average camera
Specifications
  • Display
    6.67-inch
  • Rear camera
    50MP
  • Front camera
    16MP
  • Processor
    Snapdragon 695
  • Battery
    5500mAh

First Published Date: 07 Sep, 09:00 IST
