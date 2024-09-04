 Samsung Galaxy M35 5G review: Functionality over flair | Mobile Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G review: Functionality over flair

We got a chance to use the 8GB/256GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G and here’s what we think of the smartphone.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Sep 04 2024, 12:02 IST
Samsung Galaxy M35 5G review: Functionality over flair
Samsung recently expanded its Galaxy M range with the addition of a new model, Samsung Galaxy M35 5G. (Ayushmann Chawla/HT Tech)

Samsung Galaxy M series is quite popular when it comes to affordable and value for money smartphones. Although the Galaxy M series phones may not have a special feature that stands them apart from the rest, the devices are known to offer balanced performance in all the segments and cater to a wider audience who does not require flagship level features but a smooth experience. Recently, Samsung expanded its Galaxy M range with the addition of a new model, Samsung Galaxy M35 5G. Succeeding the Galaxy M34 5G launched last year, the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G gets few design tweaks and minor hardware upgrades. The company offers the Galaxy M35 5G in three RAM and storage configurations - 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. We got a chance to use the 8GB/256GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G and here's what we think of the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G review: Design

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G is shipped in a conventional Samsung box. Along with the smartphone, the box includes type-C cable, safety guide and a SIM ejector tool. Coming to the smartphone, one can not help but notice the pattern on the rear panel. The Galaxy M35 5G's back is shiny but it doesn't have too much bling like other phones in the market. It also does not attract fingerprints but it can be pretty slippery at times. At the rear, the smartphone also features a minimalist badging that blends into the pattern, along with a vertically aligned triple camera setup and a small flashlight.

More about Samsung Galaxy M35
Samsung Galaxy M35
  • Moonlight Blue
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹19,998
Check details
See full Specifications
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
(Ayushmann Chawla/HT Tech)
(Ayushmann Chawla/HT Tech)

The polycarbonate material for the rear and the plastic used on the body makes the smartphone smooth to hold but unfortunately, it is quite bulky. You may find it tiring to use the phone with a single hand for an extended period of time due to its weight. it. The USB-C port and speaker grille are placed at the bottom edge of the smartphone. The left side sports the SIM tray while the right side gets the power button and volume rockers. The positioning of buttons make the Galaxy M35 5G secure to use with a single hand but the weight and thick edges take away the charm.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy A06 launched in India: Check pricing, availability and features

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G review: Display

The front of the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G is occupied by a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a punch-hole cutout at the top that houses the selfie camera. The device gets quite thick bezels and curved edges which add to the bulky appeal of the device. The smartphone gets Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection at the front, which is quite rare when looking at the price point. The Galaxy M35 5G also comes with 120Hz refresh rate and support for Widevine L1 for full HD content. The overall display experience on the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G turned out to be quite decent.

(Ayushmann Chawla/HT Tech)
(Ayushmann Chawla/HT Tech)

Streaming videos on the Galaxy M35 5G is at par due to thick bezels but vibrant output. The OneUI 6.1 based on Android 14 allows you to tweak the settings to get the best out of Galaxy M35 5G's display. With around 1000 nits of peak brightness, the display is quite easy on the eyes even in harsh sunlight. We did not face any issues with the viewing angles either.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G review: Camera

When it comes to camera, the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G features a triple-camera setup at the rear that consists of a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, 8MP ultra wide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The images that we clicked from the Galaxy M35 5G turned out to be pretty decent. Just like other Samsung phones, the Galaxy M35 5G does add saturation or enhance colours in the photo while processing. The camera provides good output under well-lit conditions however, the low-light photography of Galaxy M35 5G is at just at par.

(Ayushmann Chawla/HT Tech)
(Ayushmann Chawla/HT Tech)

Another thing worth appreciating about the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G's camera is the user interface. The UI of Galaxy M35's camera app is simple and feels like a breeze to use. It does not have needless modes that one rarely uses. We also tried our hand on the portrait photos that use the depth sensor. The image turned out to be surprisingly well and the edge detection was better than expected. At the front, the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G gets a 13MP camera. The punch-hole selfie camera is quite clear and produces decent photos to share on social media platforms.

Also read: Galaxy Z Fold 6 users complain of paint peeling off; Samsung explains the reason

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G review: Performance

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G is powered by Samsung's in-house Exynos 1380 chipset. The SoC is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone offers smooth day-to-day performance but we were surprised to see some lag while moving from one app to another. The issue remained even after installing the latest update. To be clear, the lag was quite rare and one won't even notice it during regular usage.

The smartphone runs Android 14-based OneUI 6.1 OS out of the box making it quite customisable. Just like its other smartphones in this price segment, the Galaxy M35 5G does get some bloatware but their are a few decent pre-installed apps that make it really easy to setup the device The OS experience is quite similar to the other Samsung phones, which in our opinion is only for the better.

(Ayushmann Chawla/HT Tech)
(Ayushmann Chawla/HT Tech)

Gaming on the smartphone is pretty decent. The smartphone comes with a vapour-cooling chamber that keeps the device cool during extended gaming. The device didn't heat up while charging or while recording long videos or even after a couple of matches in Call of Duty. The wide viewing angles and responsive touch adds to the overall gaming experience. For daily usage, this device will easily cater to your needs without much hassle.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G review: Battery

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G is backed by a 6,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Samsung Galaxy M35 5G can easily last around two days with mixed usage that includes light gaming, video streaming, social media and video calls, which is way more than we expected from the device. However, the charging speed of the smartphone is relatively slow.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition may launch with big camera upgrades

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G review: Verdict

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G is a pretty good pick for buyers who seek an affordable smartphone with balanced overall performance. While it lacks standout features, it delivers reliable performance with its Exynos 1380 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and a decent 6.6-inch display. The design, though bulky, is functional, and the camera setup captures good-quality images, particularly in well-lit conditions. Battery life impresses with around two days of use, though charging is slower than competitors. Overall, the Galaxy M35 5G offers value for its price, making it a practical option for users who prioritise functionality over flair.
 

Rating
3.5 out of 5
Price
₹ 19,999/-
Product Name
Galaxy M35 5G
Brand Name
Samsung
Pros
  • Decent display
  • Reliable performance
  • Long battery life
Cons
  • Thick bezels
  • Heavy to hold
Specifications
  • Display
    6.6-inch full-HD+
  • Chipset
    Exynos 1380
  • Battery
    6,000 mAh
  • Rear Camera
    50MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Front Camera
    13MP

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Sep, 11:40 IST
Tags:
Trending: galaxy z fold 6 users complain of paint peeling off; samsung explains the reason iphone 16 price in india: here’s how much new apple iphone may cost at launch iphone se 4 launch likely in march: apple intelligence, 8gb ram, iphone 16 design and more at just rs… iphone 17 series to be way ‘cooler’ than its predecessors - all details apple may discontinue over 10 products, including iphone 15 pro max: check if yours in this list apple september event: iphone 16 series launch and new watches expected, but these devices may have to wait vivo v40 vs oppo reno 12 pro: which smartphone to buy under rs. 40000 apple september event 2024: iphone 16 pro max bezel image leaked ahead of launch iphone 16 pro to get this new titanium colour option, new leak shows what it may look like - all details apple september event just days away—here’s what to expect from iphone 16 pro, apple watch x and airpods 4
Home Mobile Mobile Reviews Samsung Galaxy M35 5G review: Functionality over flair
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Discover Red Dead Redemption 2’s hidden jail ending: A surprising twist in Lenny’s mission

Discover Red Dead Redemption 2’s hidden jail ending: A surprising twist in Lenny’s mission
GTA 6

GTA 6 fans demand more single player content; Criticises GTA Online’s influence on Rockstar Games
Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 4 and grab amazing rewards.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 4: Know steps to get free gifts
Red Dead Redemption 2: Get free visual upgrade and discover missed steamboat mission potential

Red Dead Redemption 2: Get free visual upgrade and discover missed steamboat mission potential
Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 3

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 3: Know how to grab freebies

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

5 smartphones to buy under Rs.15,000: Oppo K12x, Vivo T3X, iQOO Z9x and more

5 smartphones to buy under Rs.15,000: Oppo K12x, Vivo T3X, iQOO Z9x and more
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
best laptops for coding

10 best laptops for coding: From HP, Lenovo to Acer, unlock your programming potential
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Best feature-filled Oppo smartphones, but on budget.

Best Oppo phones under 15000: Oppo A17, Oppo A38, Oppo A58, more
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets