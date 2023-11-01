 Moto E60 Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Moto E60

Moto E60 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 11,490 in India with 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio A25 Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.
Last updated: 01 November 2023
MotoE60_Display_6.6inches(16.76cm)
1/1 MotoE60_Display_6.6inches(16.76cm)
Key Specs
₹11,490 (speculated)
64 GB
6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
MediaTek Helio A25
48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
12 MP
5100 mAh
Android v12
4 GB
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Moto E60 Price in India

The starting price for the Moto E60 in India is Rs. 11,490.  This is the Moto E60 base model with 4 GB RAM and ...Read More

The starting price for the Moto E60 in India is Rs. 11,490.  This is the Moto E60 base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

Moto E60

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Moto E60 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5100 mAh
  • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
  • MediaTek Helio A25
  • 12 MP
  • 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • 5100 mAh
  • Yes
  • No
Camera
  • 12 MP, Primary Camera
  • Exposure compensation
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Single
  • 1920x1080 fps
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • Yes
Display
  • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • IPS LCD
  • 255 ppi
General
  • Moto
  • August 27, 2023 (Unofficial)
  • Android v12
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, v5.2
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
Performance
  • Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • MediaTek Helio A25
  • PowerVR GE8320
  • 12 nm
  • 64 bit
  • 4 GB
Sensors
  • Yes
  • Rear
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • 64 GB
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
