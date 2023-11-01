Moto E60 Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Moto E60 Moto E60 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 11,490 in India with 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio A25 Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹11,490 (speculated) Internal Memory 64 GB Display 6.6 inches (16.76 cm) Processor MediaTek Helio A25 Rear Camera 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 12 MP Battery 5100 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 4 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Moto E60 Price in India The starting price for the Moto E60 in India is Rs. 11,490. This is the Moto E60 base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Moto E60 in India is Rs. 11,490. This is the Moto E60 base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. Moto E60 (4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage)

Moto E60 Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 5100 mAh

Display 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)

Processor MediaTek Helio A25

Front Camera 12 MP

Rear Camera 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Battery Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 5100 mAh

USB Type-C Yes

Removable No Camera Resolution 12 MP, Primary Camera

Settings Exposure compensation

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Camera Setup Single

Video Recording 1920x1080 fps

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Image Resolution 8000 x 6000 Pixels

Autofocus Yes Display Screen Size 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Display Type IPS LCD

Pixel Density 255 ppi General Brand Moto

Launch Date August 27, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v12 Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

VoLTE Yes

Sim Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass Performance CPU Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)

Chipset MediaTek Helio A25

Graphics PowerVR GE8320

Fabrication 12 nm

Architecture 64 bit

RAM 4 GB Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position Rear

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer Storage Internal Memory 64 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

More from Moto Moto G54 256GB (12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Midnight Blue, Mint Green, Pearl Blue Add to compare Add to compare Moto G84 (12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Marshmallow Blue, Midnight Blue, Viva Magenta Add to compare Add to compare Moto E13 128GB (8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Aurora Green, Cosmic Black, Creamy White, Sky Blue Add to compare Add to compare Moto G14 (4 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Sky Blue, Steel Grey , Pale Lilac, Butter Cream Add to compare Add to compare Moto Mobiles