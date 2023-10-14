Moto G30 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

The starting price for the Moto G30 in India is Rs. 14,999. This is the Moto G30 base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Dark Pearl and Pastel Sky. ...Read More Read Less
The starting price for the Moto G30 in India is Rs. 14,999. This is the Moto G30 base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Dark Pearl and Pastel Sky.
Brand: MotorolaProduct: Moto G30Key specs: 6.5-inch IPS LCD display at 90Hz, 64 MP primary sensor, 8 MP ultrawide sensor, 2 MP macro and 2 MP depth sensor, 4/6 GB RAM, 64/128GB storage, Snapdragon 662 chipset, 5000 mAh battery with 20W charging.Price: ₹10,999Rating: 4/5 Buying a smartphone device these days with a clean, “stock” Android interface is not an easy task, and there are even fewer options especially if you're on a budget. Nokia-maker HMD Global does offer phones with near-stock Android but has been disappointing when it comes to a good hardware-software balance. Value for money where specs are concerned has been another issue. While Xiaomi is the favourite in this price segment right now, its custom MIUI skin might not appeal to Android purists. Motorola aims to fill this gap with its latest handset, the Moto G30
