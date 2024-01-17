 Moto G34 8gb Ram - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Moto G34 8GB RAM

Moto G34 8GB RAM is a Android v14 phone, speculated price is Rs 11,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 17 January 2024
Key Specs
₹11,999 (speculated)
128 GB
6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
50 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
5000 mAh
Android v14
8 GB
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Moto G34 8GB RAM Price in India

The starting price for the Moto G34 8GB RAM in India is Rs. 11,999.  This is the Moto G34 8GB RAM base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Charcoal Black, Ice Blue, Ocean Green

Moto G34 8GB RAM

(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Charcoal Black, Ice Blue, Ocean Green
Upcoming

Moto G34 8gb Ram Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
  • Yes, Turbo Power, 20W
Camera
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • 16 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera(1µm pixel size)
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 8 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Custom Watermark Face detection Touch to focus
  • Dual Video Recording Audio Zoom
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode Macro Mode
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Single
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Design
  • 74.6 mm
  • 162.7 mm
  • 180 grams
  • Yes, Splash proof, IP52
  • Charcoal Black, Ice Blue, Ocean Green
  • 8 mm
Display
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 20:9
  • 89 %
  • 120 Hz
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • 270 ppi
  • 84.04 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • Moto
  • Android v14
  • January 17, 2024 (Expected)
Multimedia
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Yes
  • Yes, Recording option
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes, Recording option
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Yes, v5.1
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • No
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
Performance
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660)
  • LPDDR4X
  • 64 bit
  • Adreno 619
  • 6 nm
  • 8 GB
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Yes
  • Side
Storage
  • Yes
  • 128 GB
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • UFS 2.2
Moto G34 8GB RAM Competitors

28% OFF
Vivo T2x
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Glimmer Black
₹12,990 ₹17,999
Moto G34 8gb Ram Vivo T2x
31% OFF
Realme 10
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Clash White
₹10,970 ₹15,999
Moto G34 8gb Ram Realme 10
POCO M6 Pro 5G
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Forest Green
₹10,999
Moto G34 8gb Ram Poco M6 Pro 5g
Vivo Y21i
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
₹12,990
Moto G34 8gb Ram Vivo Y21i

    Moto G34 8gb Ram