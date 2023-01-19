 Moto G6 Play Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Moto G6 Play

    Moto G6 Play is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 11,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Moto G6 Play from HT Tech. Buy Moto G6 Play now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹11,999
    32 GB
    5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    8 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Moto G6 Play Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    • 13 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 4000 mAh
    Battery
    • No
    • 4000 mAh
    • No
    • Yes, Turbo Power
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F2
    • Single
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 8 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.2
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • CMOS
    Design
    • 175 grams
    • Back: Plastic
    • 9 mm
    • Indigo Black, Fine Gold
    • 72.2 mm
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • 154.4 mm
    Display
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    • 282 ppi
    • 18:9
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 75.21 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 720 x 1440 pixels
    • Yes
    General
    • Yes
    • Moto
    • G6 Play
    • Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • June 5, 2018 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v4.2
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • No
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    Performance
    • LPDDR3
    • 28 nm
    • LPDDR3
    • 64 bit
    • Adreno 505
    • Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937
    • 3 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Yes
    • eMMC 5.1
    Moto G6 Play FAQs

    What is the price of the Moto G6 Play in India?

    Moto G6 Play price in India at 7,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Moto G6 Play?

    How many colors are available in Moto G6 Play?

    What is the Moto G6 Play Battery Capacity?

    Is Moto G6 Play Waterproof?

    Moto G6 Play