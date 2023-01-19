Moto G6 Play Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Moto G6 Play Moto G6 Play is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 11,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Moto G6 Play from HT Tech. Buy Moto G6 Play now with free delivery.