 Moto G6 Plus Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Moto G6 Plus

    Moto G6 Plus is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 22,499 in India with 12 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3200 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Moto G6 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Moto G6 Plus now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹22,499
    64 GB
    5.93 inches (15.06 cm)
    Octa core, 2.2 GHz, Cortex A53
    12 MP + 5 MP
    16 MP
    3200 mAh
    Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    Moto G6 Plus Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 3200 mAh
    • Yes
    • Yes, Turbo Power
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • CMOS
    • F2.2
    • 16 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • F1.7
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, Dual Pixel autofocus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    Design
    • 168 grams
    • Deep Indigo
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • 161 mm
    • 8.0 mm
    • 75.5 mm
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 1080 x 2160 pixels
    • 5.93 inches (15.06 cm)
    • Yes
    • 74.66 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 18:9
    • 407 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • G6 Plus
    • Moto
    • September 10, 2018 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Head: 0.296 W/kg, Body: 1.177 W/kg
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 19) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    Performance
    • Adreno 508
    • 14 nm
    • 64 bit
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
    • LPDDR4
    • Octa core, 2.2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 6 GB
    • LPDDR4
    • 12 MP + 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Front
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Yes
    Moto G6 Plus FAQs

    What is the price of the Moto G6 Plus in India?

    Moto G6 Plus price in India at 11,349 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 630; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 3200 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Moto G6 Plus?

    How many colors are available in Moto G6 Plus?

    What is the Moto G6 Plus Battery Capacity?

    Is Moto G6 Plus Waterproof?

    Moto G6 Plus