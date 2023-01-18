 Moto X4 64gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Moto X4 64GB

    Moto X4 64GB is a Android v7.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 22,999 in India with 12 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Moto X4 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Moto X4 64GB now with free delivery.
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹22,999
    64 GB
    5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    Octa core, 2.2 GHz, Cortex A53
    12 MP + 8 MP
    16 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v7.1 (Nougat)
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Moto X4 64gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • 16 MP
    • 3000 mAh
    • 12 MP + 8 MP
    Battery
    • Yes
    • 3000 mAh
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • Yes, Turbo Power
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • F2.2
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(3.1" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • No
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Dual Pixel autofocus, Selective Focus autofocus
    • F2.0
    Design
    • Super Black, Sterling Blue
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • Yes, Water resistant, IP68
    • Dust proof
    • 163 grams
    • 73.4 mm
    • 7.9 mm
    • 148.3 mm
    Display
    • 16:9
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 424 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 68.32 %
    General
    • X4 64GB
    • Yes
    • Moto
    • Android v7.1 (Nougat)
    • Stock
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • November 13, 2017 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 14 nm
    • Octa core, 2.2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 4 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
    • LPDDR4
    • LPDDR4
    • 64 bit
    • Adreno 508
    Smart TV Features
    • 12 MP + 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Front
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 64 GB
    • Up to 45.5 GB
    • Yes, Up to 2 TB
    Moto X4 64gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Moto X4 64Gb in India?

    Moto X4 64Gb price in India at 13,799 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 8 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 630; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Moto X4 64Gb?

    How many colors are available in Moto X4 64Gb?

    What is the Moto X4 64Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Moto X4 64Gb Waterproof?

    View More

    Moto X4 64gb