Moto X4 Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Moto X4 Moto X4 is a Android v7.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 20,999 in India with 12 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 3000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Moto X4 from HT Tech. Buy Moto X4 now with free delivery.