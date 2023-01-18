 Nokia 3.1 32gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Nokia 3 1 32GB

    Nokia 3 1 32GB is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 13,900 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 2990 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia 3 1 32GB from HT Tech. Buy Nokia 3 1 32GB now with free delivery.
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Nokia 3 1 32gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 13 MP
    • 2990 mAh
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • 2990 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • F2.0
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Single
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Fixed Focus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • F2
    • CMOS image sensor
    Design
    • 68.6 mm
    • Black, Blue, White
    • 8.7 mm
    • 146.2 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 138.3 grams
    Display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass,
    • 69.58 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 18:9
    • 720 x 1440 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • Yes
    • 310 ppi
    General
    • 3.1 32GB
    • Android One
    • No
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • Nokia
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • August 12, 2018 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Mali-T860 MP2
    • 64 bit
    • 3 GB
    • Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • MediaTek MT6750
    • 28 nm
    • LPDDR3
    • LPDDR3
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Nokia 3.1 32gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Nokia 3.1 32Gb in India?

    Nokia 3.1 32Gb price in India at 11,500 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6750; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 2990 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Nokia 3.1 32Gb?

    How many colors are available in Nokia 3.1 32Gb?

    What is the Nokia 3.1 32Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Nokia 3.1 32Gb Waterproof?

    Nokia 3 1 32gb