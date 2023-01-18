Nokia 3.1 32gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Nokia 3 1 32GB Nokia 3 1 32GB is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 13,900 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 2990 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia 3 1 32GB from HT Tech. Buy Nokia 3 1 32GB now with free delivery.