Nokia 3.2 32gb Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Nokia 3 2 32GB is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 12,000 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.95 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM.
4
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Nokia 3 2 32gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 13 MP
  • 4000 mAh
  • 6.26 inches (15.9 cm)
  • 5 MP
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • 4000 mAh
  • No
  • Up to 35 Hours(3G)
  • Up to 35 Hours(3G)
  • No
  • Up to 504 Hours(4G)
Camera
  • CMOS
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • F2.2
  • Yes
  • F2.2
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Fixed Focus
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(1.12µm pixel size)
Design
  • 8.6 mm
  • 181 grams
  • 159.4 mm
  • Black, Steel
  • Back: Plastic
  • 76.2 mm
Display
  • 80.13 %
  • 19:9
  • 269 ppi
  • 720 x 1520 pixels
  • 6.26 inches (15.9 cm)
  • TFT
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • Android One
  • 3.2 32GB
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
  • May 23, 2019 (Official)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • No
  • Yes
  • Nokia
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, v4.2
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Yes
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • Quad core, 1.95 GHz, Cortex A53
  • Adreno 504
  • 3 GB
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
  • 12 nm
  • DDR3
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Rear
Storage
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 400 GB
  • eMMC 5.1
  • 32 GB
  • Up to 19 GB
Nokia 3.2 32gb FAQs

What is the price of the Nokia 3.2 32Gb in India?

Nokia 3.2 32Gb price in India at 11,293 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 429; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Nokia 3.2 32Gb?

How many colors are available in Nokia 3.2 32Gb?

How long does the Nokia 3.2 32Gb last?

What is the Nokia 3.2 32Gb Battery Capacity?

Is Nokia 3.2 32Gb Waterproof?

View More

