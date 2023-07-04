 Nokia 5.1 32gb Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Nokia 5 1 32GB

Nokia 5 1 32GB is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 14,299 in India with 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 3000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia 5 1 32GB from HT Tech. Buy Nokia 5 1 32GB now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹14,299
32 GB
5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
16 MP
8 MP
3000 mAh
Android v8.0 (Oreo)
3 GB
See full specifications
Nokia 5 1 32gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • 8 MP
  • 16 MP
  • 3000 mAh
Battery
  • No
  • No
  • Up to 19 Hours(2G)
  • 3000 mAh
  • Up to 588 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 19 Hours(2G)
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • Single
  • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
  • Fixed Focus, Wide Angle Selfie
  • Yes, Dual-color LED Flash
  • F2
  • CMOS image sensor
  • F2.0
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
Design
  • 70.7 mm
  • 8.2 mm
  • Back: Aluminium
  • 151.1 mm
  • Black, Copper, Tempered Blue
Display
  • 18:9
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes
  • 73.08 %
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • IPS LCD
  • 1080 x 2160 pixels
  • 439 ppi
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Nokia
  • Yes
  • August 12, 2018 (Official)
  • 5.1 32GB
  • Android v8.0 (Oreo)
  • Android One
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, v4.2
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Performance
  • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
  • LPDDR3
  • 64 bit
  • Mali-T860 MP2
  • MediaTek MT6755S
  • 3 GB
Smart TV Features
  • 16 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
  • Rear
Storage
  • 32 GB
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
Nokia 5.1 32gb FAQs

What is the price of the Nokia 5.1 32Gb in India?

Nokia 5.1 32Gb price in India at 16,300 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6755S; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Nokia 5.1 32Gb?

How many colors are available in Nokia 5.1 32Gb?

How long does the Nokia 5.1 32Gb last?

What is the Nokia 5.1 32Gb Battery Capacity?

Is Nokia 5.1 32Gb Waterproof?

View More

    Nokia 5 1 32gb