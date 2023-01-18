 Nokia 5.1 Plus 6gb Ram Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Nokia 5 1 Plus 6GB RAM

    Nokia 5 1 Plus 6GB RAM is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 10,999 in India with 13 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3060 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹10,999
    64 GB
    5.86 inches (14.88 cm)
    Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP + 5 MP
    8 MP
    3060 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 13 MP + 5 MP
    • 3060 mAh
    • 5.86 inches (14.88 cm)
    Battery
    • 3060 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • Yes, Fast
    • No
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • ISO-CELL
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Fixed Focus
    • 8 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • F2.2
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.0
    Design
    • 71.9 mm
    • Gloss Black, Gloss White, Midnight Gloss Blue
    • Back: Mineral Glass
    • 151 grams
    • 8 mm
    • 149.5 mm
    Display
    • 287 ppi
    • 5.86 inches (14.88 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with notch
    • 79.34 %
    • 720 x 1520 pixels
    • IPS LCD
    • 19:9
    General
    • Yes
    • 5.1 Plus 6GB RAM
    • Android One
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • February 7, 2019 (Official)
    • Nokia
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Head: 1.180 W/kg
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    Performance
    • MediaTek Helio P60
    • Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • 12 nm
    • 6 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • Mali-G72 MP3
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 400 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    View More

    Nokia 5 1 Plus 6gb Ram