 Nokia 5 3gb Ram Price in India (05 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Nokia 5 3GB RAM is a Android v7.1.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 13,499 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 3000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia 5 3GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Nokia 5 3GB RAM now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 05 July 2023
Nokia53GBRAM_Display_5.2inches(13.21cm)
Nokia53GBRAM_FrontCamera_8MP
Nokia53GBRAM_Display_5.2inches(13.21cm)
Nokia53GBRAM_FrontCamera_8MP"
Key Specs
₹13,499
16 GB
5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
13 MP
8 MP
3000 mAh
Android v7.1.1 (Nougat)
3 GB
Nokia 5 3gb Ram Full Specifications

Battery
  • 3000 mAh
  • Li-ion
  • No
  • No
Camera
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • CMOS image sensor
  • Single
  • F2.0
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • F2.0
  • Yes
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • No
Design
  • Case: AluminiumBack: Aluminium
  • 160 grams
  • 72.5 mm
  • Tempered Blue, Matte Black
  • 149.7 mm
  • 8 mm
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
  • Corning Gorilla Glass
  • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
  • 282 ppi
  • IPS LCD
  • 68.52 %
General
  • Nokia
  • November 6, 2017 (Official)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • No
  • Android v7.1.1 (Nougat)
  • Yes
  • 5 3GB RAM
  • Stock
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v4.1
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS
Performance
  • 28 nm
  • LPDDR3
  • Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
  • Adreno 505
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937
  • 64 bit
  • 3 GB
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP
Special Features
  • Front
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
  • 16 GB
  • Yes
  • eMMC 5.1
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Nokia 5 3gb Ram FAQs

What is the price of the Nokia 5 3Gb Ram in India?

Nokia 5 3Gb Ram price in India at 12,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Nokia 5 3Gb Ram?

How many colors are available in Nokia 5 3Gb Ram?

What is the Nokia 5 3Gb Ram Battery Capacity?

Is Nokia 5 3Gb Ram Waterproof?

    Nokia 5 3gb Ram