 Nokia Asha 502 - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
Nokia Asha 502

Nokia Asha 502 is a Nokia Asha phone, available price is Rs 3,499 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 1010 mAh Battery and 64 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia Asha 502 from HT Tech. Buy Nokia Asha 502 now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 16 November 2023
Key Specs
₹3,499
3.0 inches (7.62 cm)
5 MP
1010 mAh
Nokia Asha
64 MB
See full specifications
Nokia Asha 502 Price in India

The starting price for the Nokia Asha 502 in India is Rs. 3,499.  This is the Nokia Asha 502 base model with 64 MB RAM. It comes in the following colors: 262k.

The starting price for the Nokia Asha 502 in India is Rs. 3,499.  This is the Nokia Asha 502 base model with 64 MB RAM. It comes in the following colors: 262k.

Nokia Asha 502

(64 MB RAM) - Black, Blue, Green, Red, Yellow
Nokia Asha 502 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5 MP
  • 3.0 inches (7.62 cm)
  • 1010 mAh
Battery
  • Up to 13.7 Hours(2G)
  • Li-ion
  • 1010 mAh
  • Up to 576 Hours(2G)
Camera
  • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
  • 4 x Digital Zoom
  • 5 MP Primary Camera
  • 320x240 @ 15 fps
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Single
Design
  • 100 grams
  • 11.1 mm
  • Black, Blue, Green, Red, Yellow
  • 99.6 mm
  • 59.5 mm
Display
  • 262k
  • 47.03 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 3.0 inches (7.62 cm)
  • LCD
  • Yes
  • 133 ppi
General
  • Nokia
  • Nokia Asha
  • November 15, 2013 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, AVI, MPEG4
  • Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, AVI, MPEG4
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes, Stereo FM
  • Yes, Music Formats: 3GP, AAC, AMR, MIDI, MP3
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
  • Yes, v3.0
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • microUSB 2.0
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • SIM1: Micro
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: 85.6 kbps EDGE: 236.8 kbps
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
Performance
  • 64 MB
Sensors
  • Yes, Limited, 4000 entries
  • Nokia Camera Apps for Asha
  • Yes, MIDP 1.0
  • Calculator, Stopwatch, World clock, Calendar, Alarm
  • Yes, HTML, WAP 2.0, XHTML
  • Yes, IMAP, POP3, Push e-mail, SMTP
  • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
  • Yes, Java Games
  • Yes, Other
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
Nokia Asha 502 FAQs

What is the Nokia Asha 502 Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Nokia Asha 502 has a 1010 mAh battery.

Is Nokia Asha 502 Waterproof? Icon Icon

    Icon
    Nokia Asha 502